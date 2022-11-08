Read full article on original website
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Times Gazette
Toys collected, mistrial called
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
miamistudent.net
‘We have to live with the money we have’: Controversial school district levy fails to pass
A levy to support the Talawanda School District (TSD) failed to pass with 66% of votes against it. If passed, the levy would have increased residents’ property taxes annually by $199.50 per $100,000 assessed value. The goal was to generate $4.8 million a year to help dig the school district out of a deficit.
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
dayton.com
Dayton-area restaurants, caterers offering carryout Thanksgiving meals
Your guide to various menus as Thanksgiving nears. Cooking an entire Thanksgiving feast is exhausting, especially if you have a lot of people to cook for. From the turkey and sides to rolls and dessert, there’s a lot to keep track of in the kitchen. Save time and energy...
WDTN
Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
Highly contagious bird flu detected in Butler County; quarantine and depopulation in effect
HAMILTON — A contagious bird flu known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been detected in Butler County. The virus was found in a backyard poultry flock on November 8th, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) said. Ohio Department...
dayton.com
Taste of Jamaica moves to brick-and-mortar in West Dayton
A pop-up serving authentic Jamaican cuisine has moved into its first brick-and-mortar location in West Dayton. Qianya Sinclair, who owns Taste of Jamaica with her partner, Chris, told Dayton.com it feels amazing to get to this point. “Every day the business is picking up,” Sinclair said. “We have our old...
Fox 19
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Humane Association of Warren County is facing a problem that is not unique to Tri-State animal shelters - overpopulation. Joanne Hurley, executive director at Humane Association of Warren County, talked with FOX19 NOW about the chronic issue. “Just tying dogs up at the shelter, wherever...
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws
TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
ohparent.com
Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!
Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Nov. 10-13
2 NEWS has you covered with events happening this weekend, Nov. 10-13.
dayton.com
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
WCPO
'She was dying': Teen returns to UC Medical Center to take senior photos with doctors who saved her life
CINCINNATI — Madi Smith was just 17 when she found out she might only have days left to live. "I felt like I was having contractions," she said. "Extreme, like sharp pain within my lower belly." At the time, Smith was only four or five months pregnant. Doctors at...
WLWT 5
Parents face health insurance issues with CareSource, Cincinnati Children's
CINCINNATI — It's open enrollment time, and some parents are worried because when they went online to check, they found their plan isn't accepted at Children's Hospital. When choosing health insurance, most families look at not only price but coverage and who is considered in-network. And right now, there...
wyso.org
Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery
Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
