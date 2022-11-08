ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Gazette

Toys collected, mistrial called

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield

Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election

NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Taste of Jamaica moves to brick-and-mortar in West Dayton

A pop-up serving authentic Jamaican cuisine has moved into its first brick-and-mortar location in West Dayton. Qianya Sinclair, who owns Taste of Jamaica with her partner, Chris, told Dayton.com it feels amazing to get to this point. “Every day the business is picking up,” Sinclair said. “We have our old...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws

TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
TROY, OH
ohparent.com

Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!

Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers

The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery

Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy