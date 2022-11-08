Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Fire destroys part of grain elevator in Edgeley, ND
EDGELEY, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire destroyed part of the grain elevator in Edgeley Friday night. “The elevator was built in different stages over the years, and the wood structure is completely gone,” Fire Chief Steve Powers said. “The cement structure that was added on is all still standing.”
froggyweb.com
Developing story: Friday night blaze at Edgeley elevator
EDGELEY, N.D. (KFGO NewsDakota) – The grain elevator in Edgeley, N.D. caught fire Friday evening. Little is known about how the blaze started, but KFGO News has reached out to Edgeley Fire Chief Steve Powers for comment. A citizen in Edgeley tells KFGO News that the elevator was “fully engulfed” by flames by 7:30pm Friday. Kulm and LaMoure Fire Departments are also on scene. Edgeley is 40 miles south of Jamestown.
Comments / 0