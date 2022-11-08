EDGELEY, N.D. (KFGO NewsDakota) – The grain elevator in Edgeley, N.D. caught fire Friday evening. Little is known about how the blaze started, but KFGO News has reached out to Edgeley Fire Chief Steve Powers for comment. A citizen in Edgeley tells KFGO News that the elevator was “fully engulfed” by flames by 7:30pm Friday. Kulm and LaMoure Fire Departments are also on scene. Edgeley is 40 miles south of Jamestown.

EDGELEY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO