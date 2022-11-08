Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53
Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
WTOP
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
royalexaminer.com
Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
theriver953.com
Front Royal Council appoints a Manager and Attorney
In a special session of the Front Royal Town Council to approve the appointment of a new Town Manager and Attorney was held Nov. 9. First the council unanimously by those in attendance, voted to approve the appointment of George Sonnett as the new Town Attorney. Sonnett thanked the council...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Arlington's Floyd Washington is an essential worker in more ways than one.
Floyd Washington was making the rounds in Westover on a sunny June morning. He had just stopped his sanitation truck to allow a young mother with an infant to cross Washington Boulevard when he noticed a car speeding east, heading straight toward her in the crosswalk. Washington leaned on the...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
WTOP
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say
Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
Inside Nova
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
WTOP
Virginia high school remembers student athlete killed in car crash
A student-athlete at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood on Friday. Another teen is facing charges for their involvement in the fatal crash. Braylon Meade — a senior basketball and football player, as well as an academic — was...
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
WTOP
Doctor who prescribed oxycodone pleads guilty to distribution
A doctor who used to practice in D.C. and Falls Church, Virginia, pleaded guilty to five counts of unlawful drug distribution after a man he prescribed oxycodone and hydrocodone to a Virginia man who then died of an overdose. According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, Dr. Robert M....
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
Virginia teen dead from overdose after buying fentanyl-laced pills over Snapchat
A forensic examination of Ali's victim revealed that they had died of "acute fentanyl toxicity"-- but in Snapchat conversations with Ali, it's clear the teen believed they were purchasing Percocet.
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
Virginia homeowner shoots intruder who broke into residence
Fairfax, Virginia police said an Oakton man shot and killed an intruder who broke into his home on Waples Mill Road on Wednesday night.
