Warren County, VA

royalexaminer.com

Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Council appoints a Manager and Attorney

In a special session of the Front Royal Town Council to approve the appointment of a new Town Manager and Attorney was held Nov. 9. First the council unanimously by those in attendance, voted to approve the appointment of George Sonnett as the new Town Attorney. Sonnett thanked the council...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
DUMFRIES, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
WINCHESTER, VA
Inside Nova

Cook Out opens in Manassas Park

The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
WTOP

Doctor who prescribed oxycodone pleads guilty to distribution

A doctor who used to practice in D.C. and Falls Church, Virginia, pleaded guilty to five counts of unlawful drug distribution after a man he prescribed oxycodone and hydrocodone to a Virginia man who then died of an overdose. According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, Dr. Robert M....
FALLS CHURCH, VA

