San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Erik Cantu, Be Kind & Rewind: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of readers also checked out our investigative piece on potentially cancer-causing chemicals being used to treat San Antonio's drinking water.
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’
Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
19 San Antonio restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies
Veterans and active-duty military need to bring a valid ID!
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open first San Marcos restaurant
The $500,000 chicken spot is expected to open in 2023.
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Antonio
When a loved one can no longer live alone safely, assisted living communities provide the necessary care and company for them to age comfortably.
Sovereign Flavors set to build new $8.5M headquarters in Kyle for 2023
Why not move to Texas?
This Texas Eatery Takes Biscuits To A Whole New Level
"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits."
KSAT 12
Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884
SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
San Antonio's most popular, bestselling books from October 2022
Some familiar names make the list with new books.
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: William Barret Travis of the Texas Revolution
William Barret Travis is perhaps one of the most memorable figures from the Texas Revolution and the siege of the Alamo. His name has since been honored with the naming of Travis County, a park in San Antonio, and numerous schools across the state. Like many heroic figures, his life was one fraught with difficulty.
Moretti’s Fine Jewelry to close after 44 years of serving San Antonio
A bittersweet goodbye.
Texas Ranch With Bar, Dance Floor, 2 Custom Homes Heads To Auction
The ranch has beautiful river views.
Here's where San Antonio military and vets can get free food on Veterans Day
The deals range from drink discounts at a craft brewery to free meals at several chain restaurants.
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands once more, adds two-story North Side location
The venue offers indoor seating for up to 250 guests plus a 7,000-square-foot covered patio space.
12 San Antonio restaurants for delicious crispy fried chicken
Do you like yours spicy or sweet?
