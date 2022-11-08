ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman County, MN

U.S. border agency leader, former Fargo Police Chief, is being forced out

WASHINGTON (KFGO AP) — A former Fargo police chief, who is the current head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as the number of illegal crossings rose to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year.
FARGO, ND
VETERANS DAY: Veteran Stories From The KFGO Archives

FARGO (KFGO) – On this Veteran’s Day, I checked the KFGO archives for some Video & Audio interviews with our service members! Happy Veterans Day from everyone at the Mighty 790AM & 104.7FM KFGO!. In May of 2022, Joel Heitkamp, Abby Miller, & I went on an Honor...
FARGO, ND
GF schools hire international help

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO/KNOX) – The struggle to fill open teaching positions has forced the Grand Forks School District to look at international instructors to fill those roles. A staff report shows the district has hired teachers from the countries of Ghana, Nigeria, Philippines, and Zimbabwe. Two of those...
GRAND FORKS, ND

