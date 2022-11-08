Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Early morning fire damages DQ Grill and Chill on 13th Avenue S. in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire has damaged the DQ Grill & Chill at 3201 13th Avenue South in Fargo. Police responded to burglar and fire alarms at the fast food restaurant just after 4 a.m. Friday. Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness says police and first fire units on the...
froggyweb.com
U.S. border agency leader, former Fargo Police Chief, is being forced out
WASHINGTON (KFGO AP) — A former Fargo police chief, who is the current head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as the number of illegal crossings rose to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year.
froggyweb.com
VETERANS DAY: Veteran Stories From The KFGO Archives
FARGO (KFGO) – On this Veteran’s Day, I checked the KFGO archives for some Video & Audio interviews with our service members! Happy Veterans Day from everyone at the Mighty 790AM & 104.7FM KFGO!. In May of 2022, Joel Heitkamp, Abby Miller, & I went on an Honor...
froggyweb.com
GF schools hire international help
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO/KNOX) – The struggle to fill open teaching positions has forced the Grand Forks School District to look at international instructors to fill those roles. A staff report shows the district has hired teachers from the countries of Ghana, Nigeria, Philippines, and Zimbabwe. Two of those...
