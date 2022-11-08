Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Deonna Purrazzo And Former WWE Star Get Married
"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo walked down a different kind of aisle this week. On Thursday, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin officially tied the knot, according to her Instagram Stories. The couple, who got engaged in February, finally celebrated their wedding on November 10 — Purrazzo wanted a fall wedding, as Maclin revealed in speaking with Sports Illustrated. In addition, the date happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which Maclin previously served.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth Gives Post-Surgery Update
R-Truth has good news about his recent surgery. The longtime WWE Superstar tore his quad tendon during a match on "WWE NXT" earlier this month, and On Wednesday, Truth shared an update about his operation on Twitter. "I really, really appreciate the support and love [I'm] receiving from all of...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return
Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
wrestlinginc.com
Marlon Wayans Forces The Bella Twins To Face Their Biggest Fear
Marlon Wayans, the popular actor, director, and comedian from hit films like "White Chicks" and "Scary Movie," is on to his next multimedia venture. This time around, he's the host of a new web show titled "Oh Hell No!" where celebrities from all different areas of media visit a studio and don a virtual reality headset to face their biggest fears. Set pieces and props are also applied to the scenarios to give them the most realistic feel possible, like in a recent episode with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/11): Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Between The Usos And The New Day, More
History is on the line on "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos renew their longtime rivalry with The New Day in a high-stakes match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the reigning champions Jimmy and Jey can emerge victorious, they will officially become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, breaking the current record held by none other than The New Day. The last time these two teams met was January 7 on "SmackDown," where Jimmy and Jey registered a Street Fight victory to retain the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Is Trying To Push An Internal WWE Cultural Shift
Ronda Rousey may be back atop the WWE as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she's not content to rest on that. With all of the changes WWE has undergone recently, one constant remains the superstars. And with women's wrestling garnering an ever-increasing share of attention, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is hoping to change things from within. In her latest episode of "Ronda on the Road," she expanded on those goals.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
wrestlinginc.com
The Three Bouts That Earned Bret Hart His Match Of The Year Honors
Bret "The Hitman" Hart has been recognized by many fans as one of the premier, most skilled, and prominent technical wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. Coming from a prestigious wrestling family, he has possibly become the most successful and known among wrestling fans. Bret's brother, Owen, father Stu, and niece, Natalya, made their mark in the wrestling business in a major way.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
wrestlinginc.com
Chelsea Green Officially Quits IMPACT Wrestling Amid WWE Return Rumors
Chelsea Green is officially gone from IMPACT Wrestling. During Thursday's night episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Green lost to former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. In a backstage promo with Deonna Purrazzo, Green was upset that she didn't beat Mickie James. "I was supposed to beat her," Green...
wrestlinginc.com
Date Set For TBS Title Clash Between Jade Cargill And Nyla Rose
The long awaited clash between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose finally has a date, as the two will meet in the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 19. The feud between Cargill and Rose has been a mainstay of AEW programming for weeks, starting when the "Native Beast" stole Cargill's TBS Championship belt at "AEW Battle of the Belts IV" on October 7.
wrestlinginc.com
Lance Archer Attacks AEW Star And Takes Them Out Of Action
Lance Archer's backstage attack on "Absolute" Ricky Starks — his first-round opponent in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament — earlier this week has temporarily knocked Starks out of action and put their match on hold for the time being, according to AEW's social media. Just before Wednesday...
wrestlinginc.com
Jun Akiyama To Wrestle Match On 11/18 AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has strong ties to some of the premier professional wrestling companies in Japan. While its partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is widely known by fans, AEW's original partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling — and CyberFight as a whole — continues to pay dividends for fans looking to see some of Japan's best wrestle on American television.
wrestlinginc.com
10 Finn Balor Matches That WWE Fans Won't Soon Forget
Finn Balor is one of the most exciting wrestlers on the WWE roster today. After gaining notoriety for his wrestling accomplishments in Japan, Balor was a major signing for WWE in 2014, and has been a major success of the NXT developmental plan. His look, presentation and in-ring ability is among the most unique in WWE and beyond, and Balor is always able to elicit a big reaction from the crowd. Balor's athleticism and wrestling knowledge is among the highest level of all performers, and the now veteran member of the roster is a key contributor and worker. The Irish-born wrestler still has some of the most impressive aerial ability in all of all pro wrestling, making every match that he competes in unpredictable and thrilling.
wrestlinginc.com
KAIRI Reacts To Verbal Exchange Between Asuka And IYO SKY On WWE Raw
The November 7 edition of "WWE Raw" saw the 24/7 Title thrown into the trash and a failed Money in the Bank cash-in. However, many are still buzzing about the near one-minute promo battle in Japanese between Asuka and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. The two went back and forth, as can be seen on Twitter, with the two helping to further the feud for Survivor Series: WarGames.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Flaunts His Physique 8 Days Out From AEW Full Gear
MJF will have arguably the biggest match of his career up to this point in eight days when he takes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear. MJF received this opportunity at the title due to his winning of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022 — a match he won with the help of a faction known as The Firm. Led by Stokely Hathaway, The Firm recently turned on MJF on an episode of "Dynamite," leading the "Salt of the Earth" to not appear in person until he and Moxley's match on November 19.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Issues Correction On AEW Dynamite Promo
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" finally shed light on Saraya's in-ring status, as the former WWE star announced in a passionate promo that she was cleared to compete and ready to resume her in-ring career. Unfortunately for Saraya, she was on such a roll that she at one point started talking about wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, which is actually one of the few major venues she hasn't wrestled in.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero
The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
Comments / 1