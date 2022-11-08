Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival
Green Meadows Petting Farm is hosting Santa's Farm Fest the first two weekends of December, where visitors can pet animals and meet Santa.
WTOP
A happy ‘tail’: Northern Virginia family reunites with lost dog
Back in July, a Northern Virginia family lost their dog Dante in Manassas. After months of searching, they lost hope of ever finding him. Little did they know that the universe would eventually reunite them with their pooch — who wasn’t ready to find a new forever home.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
royalexaminer.com
Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53
Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
royalexaminer.com
Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
ourcommunitynow.com
New Holiday Lights Attraction Coming to DMV
Winter City Lights features acres of twinkling lights, fun winter activities, and real snow. The holidays just aren’t the same without a visit to a holiday lights display. A new attraction is in the lineup in Maryland this year called Winter City Lights. Created by the same group that brought you Field of Screams, Winter City Lights promises to be one of the best holiday attractions in the DMV.
Inside Nova
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
tmpresale.com
Wheel Of Fortune Live!s show in Charles Town, WV Feb 18th, 2023 – presale password
The Wheel Of Fortune Live! pre-sale code has finally been posted! This is your best chance to get tickets for Wheel Of Fortune Live! before they go on sale. Be kind to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will you have the chance to score Wheel Of Fortune Live! tickets during a presale like this one?
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
royalexaminer.com
Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)
Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A viewing will take place at a later date. Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
Washingtonian.com
There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax
Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
theburn.com
Loudoun’s best kept secret prepares for its biggest sale of the year
One of Loudoun County’s most unique and interesting stores has a been a bit of a well-kept secret. Despite opening in the busy One Loudoun shopping and lifestyle center five years ago, some people don’t fully understand what it is — and the amazing deals they can find there.
theriver953.com
WCFR battle a restaurant fire that shuts down the business
Upon arrival Firefighters found significant smoke emanating from the roof of the building. The building was evacuated with firefighters having to cut into and remove part of the building’s wall at their second pick up window to fight the fire. It was determined that the fire originated in the...
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
wsvaonline.com
Authorities Investigate Incident at Timberville Wal-Mart
TIMBERVILLE, Va – The Broadway and Timberville Police Departments are asking for the public’s help following an incident last weekend at Wal-Mart. Officers responded to the retail store on Saturday for a report of an assault and grand larceny, . Once on location, officers learned that a man...
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
Homeowner shoots, kills man on his property in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after police said a homeowner shot him on his Oakton property on Wednesday evening. Police said the shooting took place on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. There was an altercation in the homeowner’s yard before the homeowner went back into his room. Police […]
