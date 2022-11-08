ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Biden damned us all
4d ago

Demoncrap's making up more lies about threats to get attention and help sway the next round of voting since we all know they lost this one

Wave 3

3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville ,has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned. According to records, Phil Pascoe, 60, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., was arrested November 9 and taken to the Oldham County Jail. Also facing charges are Monica Pascoe, 45, of Floyds Knobs; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Ky.; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC. Each are charged with “wire fraud, violations of the Arms Export Control Act, and smuggling of goods for their roles in an illegal scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China and to unlawfully supply U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) with Chinese-origin rare earth magnets for aviation systems and military items.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman found guilty of brutally murdering boyfriend of 3 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a woman guilty of brutally murdering her boyfriend in 2018. On Friday, Brenda Porter was found guilty of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after hearing witness testimony and evidence, according to a press release. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard. The facility housed teens mostly accused of violent crimes. Hokey Weather Facts 11/10/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

State orders emergency closure of east Louisville day care amid abuse investigation

PROSPECT, Ky. — State officials are temporarily closing an east Louisville daycare amid allegations of abuse. The State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the Vanguard Academy building on Thursday. Parents were called to immediately pick up their children. In September, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was arrested, accused...
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Louisville late Friday evening. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Third Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky unveils first statue of a woman in the Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A statue honoring a Kentucky woman was unveiled at the Capitol on Thursday, making it the first of its kind in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, First Lady Britainy Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee to unveil Nettie Depp's statue.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dead after shooting near Auburndale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says that one man is dead after a shooting in south Louisville. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, LMPD Third Division officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court. They said when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot at least once.
LOUISVILLE, KY
linknky.com

2 of 3 NKY counties shot down abortion amendment

Kentucky voters shot down Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have denied abortion access in the Commonwealth by enshrining the measure in the state’s constitution. The move has puzzled political analysts, as the issue of blocking abortion access has been a mainstay in the Republican platform for decades. Now, it appears to be the one issue voters from both parties are united.
KENTUCKY STATE

