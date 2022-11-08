Read full article on original website
Biden damned us all
4d ago
Demoncrap's making up more lies about threats to get attention and help sway the next round of voting since we all know they lost this one
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
Wave 3
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville ,has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned. According to records, Phil Pascoe, 60, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., was arrested November 9 and taken to the Oldham County Jail. Also facing charges are Monica Pascoe, 45, of Floyds Knobs; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Ky.; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC. Each are charged with “wire fraud, violations of the Arms Export Control Act, and smuggling of goods for their roles in an illegal scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China and to unlawfully supply U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) with Chinese-origin rare earth magnets for aviation systems and military items.”
WLKY.com
Father of murdered Shively business owner vows to continue fight for justice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — James Mentee, Sr. visits the cemetery nearly every day. It's where his son was buried after he was killed in 2019 and where he goes to feel close to him. On Friday, as he stood over his son's headstone he was heard saying, "Like I promised you, my son, justice is served."
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
Wave 3
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found guilty on federal charges of pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during a downtown Louisville protest over the death of Breonna Taylor has been sentenced to serve 86 months in prison. John F. Johnson, 59, of Cincinnati, also known as Grandmaster Jay,...
Woman found guilty of brutally murdering boyfriend of 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a woman guilty of brutally murdering her boyfriend in 2018. On Friday, Brenda Porter was found guilty of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after hearing witness testimony and evidence, according to a press release. According...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion amendment fails
Kentucky Republicans bolstered their control of the state Legislature, but voters rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.
Wave 3
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Teens moved out of juvenile detention center over fire hazard. The facility housed teens mostly accused of violent crimes. Hokey Weather Facts 11/10/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts...
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
WLKY.com
State orders emergency closure of east Louisville day care amid abuse investigation
PROSPECT, Ky. — State officials are temporarily closing an east Louisville daycare amid allegations of abuse. The State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the Vanguard Academy building on Thursday. Parents were called to immediately pick up their children. In September, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was arrested, accused...
WLKY.com
East Louisville daycare submits 'plan of corrections' after being shutdown by state
PROSPECT, Ky. — One day after an east Louisville day care was closed by the state, they have filed a plan of correction. Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons was temporarily closed by the State Licensing Department. They issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the day care on Thursday. In...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg holds first post-election news conference
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg held his first news conference post-election to announce his transition plan. After defeating Republican Bill Dieruf on Tuesday with 52 percent of the vote, Greenberg is now able to speak about his plan immediately after he starts. He says his priorities include...
Here’s who won all those judicial races in Jefferson County
Judges at varying levels vied for benches across Jefferson County. Here’s a look at who won and what it means.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Louisville late Friday evening. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Third Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court.
WLKY.com
Be careful: With 50+ active fires across Kentucky, governor warns against outdoor burning
It's no secret that Kentucky has been abnormally dry lately. Nearly the entire state is facing drought conditions, and for a giant chunk of Kentucky, it's severe. (See the map here) That drought has led to some dangerous conditions for wildfires. When Gov. Andy Beshear spoke Thursday, he said there...
WLKY.com
Kentucky unveils first statue of a woman in the Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A statue honoring a Kentucky woman was unveiled at the Capitol on Thursday, making it the first of its kind in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, First Lady Britainy Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee to unveil Nettie Depp's statue.
WKYT 27
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man dead after shooting near Auburndale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says that one man is dead after a shooting in south Louisville. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, LMPD Third Division officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court. They said when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot at least once.
linknky.com
2 of 3 NKY counties shot down abortion amendment
Kentucky voters shot down Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have denied abortion access in the Commonwealth by enshrining the measure in the state’s constitution. The move has puzzled political analysts, as the issue of blocking abortion access has been a mainstay in the Republican platform for decades. Now, it appears to be the one issue voters from both parties are united.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
