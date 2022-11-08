ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

15 reports of voting intimidation in NC; emergency State Board of Elections meeting scheduled

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuhGW_0j3E9kJM00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Tuesday morning, North Carolina’s State Board of Election (SBE) said they have received 15 reports of voter or election official intimidation since early voting began.

No such incidents have been reported on Election Day, according to Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“Thus far, this morning we have received no additional incident reports that rise to this level. Our processes are working and we are proud of the incredible work that of North Carolina election officials and the partnerships with local, state and federal officials that have all worked to ensure we can deliver safe, secure, fair, and accurate elections to the voters of North Carolina,” said Bell.

Bell said if needed some of reports of intimidation have been escalated to law enforcement.

On Monday, Bell described one act of reported intimidation she called the most egregious.

“We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious situation that we’ve had in this point in time. None of this is okay,” said Bell.

Bell described another situation included where one-stop workers were videoed as they brought in materials. Some of those workers had their license plates recorded on video as well.

The SBE has asked for “civility” from those in and around polling places. Bell would not say if SBE was watching any precincts closer than others as a result of voter intimidation. However, the Department of Justice announced they would be monitoring polling places in five counties.

RELATED: Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department

Emergency meeting scheduled

Bell announced the SBE would hold an emergency meeting today after four polling places experienced delayed opening.

In Robeson County, one polling place opened one hour late because the building was locked and election workers could not get inside the building. Three sites in Columbus County had delayed starts because of issues with printing Authorization to Vote forms.

Bell explained the delays would not impact election results.

“They are in no way nefarious or fraudulent. These things happen,” said Bell.

The SBE will hold emergency meeting to ask if any voting should be extended at these sites. If they decide to extend voting hours, results from the affected counties will not be released until all precincts finish voting.

The board will still release initial results for every other county where polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 11

Related
CBS 17

Common Cause works to uplift minority voters through HBCU fellowship program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — They say the youth are the future. That’s why one North Carolina organization is investing time and money into them; specifically, disenfranchised Black and brown youth. Common Cause is a national, nonpartisan organization that works to ensure fair elections by holding those in power accountable through lobbying, litigation, and organizing. Bob […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?

N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy