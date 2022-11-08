Effective: 2022-11-12 23:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Patchy Freezing Drizzle to Affect the Area Into the Overnight Hours With temperatures falling below freezing through the area while moisture is lingering overnight be on the lookout for patchy freezing drizzle at times, especially on the ridges. Some slick spots on elevated surfaces like decks, railings, and tops of cars will be possible from this. Caution is encouraged if venturing out through the early morning hours. The drizzle is expected to end as just some flurries during the pre-dawn hours most places.

BATH COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO