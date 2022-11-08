Read full article on original website
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Gisele Bündchen’s ‘secret’ $11.5 million purchase that will keep her close to Tom Brady
NFL’s ultimate power couple, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen (sorry Russ and Ciara), have made major headlines over their highly publicized decision to split up. But that doesn’t mean the two will be completely far apart. Based on a report from Emily...
‘We’re understaffed’: Jeff Saturday gets brutally honest on Colts situation he inherited from Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have his hands full on Sunday when he coaches his first football game above the high school level. After replacing Frank Reich as the coach of the Colts, Saturday got brutally honest on the situation he inherited ahead of his head coaching debut in Week 10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. With so much shuffling going on within the Colts’ coaching staff, Saturday admitted that the team is entering Week 10 understaffed, via Charlie Clifford.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think
Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
Ryan Day provides optimistic injury updates on Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes improved to 10-0 this season with a 56-17 victory over struggling Indiana, but head coach Ryan Day’s suffered a blow when top running back Miyan Williams suffered an injury to his right leg. Williams had to be carted off the field in the...
Los Angeles Rams reveal major QB plan vs. Cardinals amid Matthew Stafford’s injury
The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense has not gone according to plan this year. The Rams currently sit with a record of 3-5 in third place of the NFC West and need as many wins as they can get from here on out in the 2022 NFL season. Sunday’s Week 1o divisional showdown against the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals will go a long way in aiding in their playoff pursuit. But, unfortunately, it seems that head coach Sean McVay and the Rams will be without their veteran signal-caller. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, quarterback Matthew Stafford, still in concussion protocol, is likely to sit out in Week 10. Backup quarterback John Wolford is expected to start in Stafford’s place.
Ryan Tannehill isn’t the only Titans offensive weapon returning in Week 10 vs. Broncos
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is returning to active status for the Tennessee Titans this week, and he could draw the start against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill has been out with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice this week, meaning he is healthy enough to play. Head coach Mike Vrabel has not said that Tannehill will get the start ahead of rookie Malik Willis, but there were no setbacks during practice. That’s a likely indicator that Tannehill will get the start.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is down bad following latest PJ Walker update
Following Thursday night’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are a respectable 2-4 under interim head coach Steve Wilks. Since taking over the job for the fired Matt Rhule, Wilks has rolled out quarterback PJ Walker as his quarterback part-way through Week 5 despite having former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield on the roster. […] The post Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is down bad following latest PJ Walker update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings is incredibly tough to predict. That’s because we don’t know if superstar quarterback Josh Allen will play in the Bills-Vikings game due to a UCL elbow injury. That won’t stop us from making some bold Bills Week 10 predictions, though.
Josh Allen’s status for Bills Week 10 vs. Vikings amid elbow sprain, revealed
Josh Allen’s Week 10 status was in doubt following recent news of an elbow injury. In fact, his entire season was in question after Tommy John rumors emerged. However, Buffalo Bills fans were able to breath a sigh of relief when it was revealed that Allen’s injury was just an elbow sprain. And the most […] The post Josh Allen’s status for Bills Week 10 vs. Vikings amid elbow sprain, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Who could catch a critter in the Bills locker room?
What would you do if you needed help catching a raccoon running around your home? Probably call an expert. But the next best thing might be calling… Isaiah McKenzie?. The Bills put together a video at practice this week asking players who they’d task with such a thing. McKenzie was the most-popular answer.
Nick Saban speaks out after Alabama football’s early scare vs. Ole Miss
Nick Saban couldn’t be any prouder of his Alabama football team after they edged out the Ole Miss Rebels in their showdown on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide got quite the scare early when the Rebels took full control of the game. Ole Miss went up 10-0 and appeared to be on their way to a crucial victory. While Saban’s men were able to bounce back and cut the deficit before halftime, 17-14, they still had no answer against the opposing offense.
Las Vegas’ woes get worse after sudden retirement of key starter
The Las Vegas Raiders’ fortunes continued to turn for the worst after losing linebacker Blake Martinez just three days before taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from Pro Football Focus writer Ari Meirov. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football,” […] The post Las Vegas’ woes get worse after sudden retirement of key starter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Best bets for Week 10 as T.J. Watt makes his return for Steelers
Another Sunday is almost upon us, which brings with it more opportunities to make money betting on the NFL Week 10 odds. Keep on reading to find our best picks for betting this weekend. We have one against-the-spread pick, one moneyline bet, and one total. All NFL betting odds courtesy of FanDuel. Against the Spread […] The post NFL Odds: Best bets for Week 10 as T.J. Watt makes his return for Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos’ injury woes go from bad to worse with latest Justin Simmons update
The Denver Broncos roster is looking like an infirmary right now. Among the hurt bodies the Broncos are nursing is that of safety Justin Simmons, who will remain sidelined in Week 10, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM. “Per source: Despite earlier optimism this week,...
Packers star Aaron Rodgers recalls Mike McCarthy’s bold Super Bowl tactic ahead of showdown vs Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a win as they enter their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers are reeling right now as they come off five straight losses ahead of Sunday’s clash. For Aaron Rodgers, however, there’s a more intriguing storyline involving former coach Mike McCarthy.
Derek Carr, Raiders’ rough season gets even worse with Darren Waller injury update
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an extremely underwhelming season considering all of the hype this offseason. They are 2-6 and coming off their third blow lead of at least 17 points in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Things are not getting any easier with the latest news on former Pro […] The post Derek Carr, Raiders’ rough season gets even worse with Darren Waller injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Alabama football people most to blame for loss to LSU
Alabama football is now in a position it has rarely been in during the Nick Saban era: not at the top. The Crimson Tide lost 32-31 against LSU in overtime on Saturday, falling for the second time this season. This marks the first time that Alabama has lost multiple games before Thanksgiving in over a […] The post 3 Alabama football people most to blame for loss to LSU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
