‘We’re understaffed’: Jeff Saturday gets brutally honest on Colts situation he inherited from Frank Reich

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have his hands full on Sunday when he coaches his first football game above the high school level. After replacing Frank Reich as the coach of the Colts, Saturday got brutally honest on the situation he inherited ahead of his head coaching debut in Week 10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. With so much shuffling going on within the Colts’ coaching staff, Saturday admitted that the team is entering Week 10 understaffed, via Charlie Clifford.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky part of Saints game plan, but not how you would think

Coming off their bye week, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to get their 2022 season back on course against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hopefully with linebacker TJ Watt back from injury. Preparing for the Saints’ offense is no easy task, particularly with a Swiss Army knife-type weapon like Taysom Hill in the fold to account for. However, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their best to prepare for Hill unconventionally. According to Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is practicing as a Hill stand-in this week.
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Los Angeles Rams reveal major QB plan vs. Cardinals amid Matthew Stafford’s injury

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense has not gone according to plan this year. The Rams currently sit with a record of 3-5 in third place of the NFC West and need as many wins as they can get from here on out in the 2022 NFL season. Sunday’s Week 1o divisional showdown against the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals will go a long way in aiding in their playoff pursuit. But, unfortunately, it seems that head coach Sean McVay and the Rams will be without their veteran signal-caller. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, quarterback Matthew Stafford, still in concussion protocol, is likely to sit out in Week 10. Backup quarterback John Wolford is expected to start in Stafford’s place.
Ryan Tannehill isn’t the only Titans offensive weapon returning in Week 10 vs. Broncos

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is returning to active status for the Tennessee Titans this week, and he could draw the start against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill has been out with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice this week, meaning he is healthy enough to play. Head coach Mike Vrabel has not said that Tannehill will get the start ahead of rookie Malik Willis, but there were no setbacks during practice. That’s a likely indicator that Tannehill will get the start.
DENVER, CO
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is down bad following latest PJ Walker update

Following Thursday night’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are a respectable 2-4 under interim head coach Steve Wilks. Since taking over the job for the fired Matt Rhule, Wilks has rolled out quarterback PJ Walker as his quarterback part-way through Week 5 despite having former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield on the roster. […] The post Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is down bad following latest PJ Walker update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Josh Allen’s status for Bills Week 10 vs. Vikings amid elbow sprain, revealed

Josh Allen’s Week 10 status was in doubt following recent news of an elbow injury. In fact, his entire season was in question after Tommy John rumors emerged. However, Buffalo Bills fans were able to breath a sigh of relief when it was revealed that Allen’s injury was just an elbow sprain. And the most […] The post Josh Allen’s status for Bills Week 10 vs. Vikings amid elbow sprain, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nick Saban speaks out after Alabama football’s early scare vs. Ole Miss

Nick Saban couldn’t be any prouder of his Alabama football team after they edged out the Ole Miss Rebels in their showdown on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide got quite the scare early when the Rebels took full control of the game. Ole Miss went up 10-0 and appeared to be on their way to a crucial victory. While Saban’s men were able to bounce back and cut the deficit before halftime, 17-14, they still had no answer against the opposing offense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Las Vegas’ woes get worse after sudden retirement of key starter

The Las Vegas Raiders’ fortunes continued to turn for the worst after losing linebacker Blake Martinez just three days before taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from Pro Football Focus writer Ari Meirov. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football,” […] The post Las Vegas’ woes get worse after sudden retirement of key starter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Odds: Best bets for Week 10 as T.J. Watt makes his return for Steelers

Another Sunday is almost upon us, which brings with it more opportunities to make money betting on the NFL Week 10 odds. Keep on reading to find our best picks for betting this weekend. We have one against-the-spread pick, one moneyline bet, and one total. All NFL betting odds courtesy of FanDuel. Against the Spread […] The post NFL Odds: Best bets for Week 10 as T.J. Watt makes his return for Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr, Raiders’ rough season gets even worse with Darren Waller injury update

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an extremely underwhelming season considering all of the hype this offseason. They are 2-6 and coming off their third blow lead of at least 17 points in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Things are not getting any easier with the latest news on former Pro […] The post Derek Carr, Raiders’ rough season gets even worse with Darren Waller injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Alabama football people most to blame for loss to LSU

Alabama football is now in a position it has rarely been in during the Nick Saban era: not at the top. The Crimson Tide lost 32-31 against LSU in overtime on Saturday, falling for the second time this season. This marks the first time that Alabama has lost multiple games before Thanksgiving in over a […] The post 3 Alabama football people most to blame for loss to LSU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
