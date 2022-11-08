Read full article on original website
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Man discovers bud had been lodged in his ear for five years
A man who thought he was going deaf has discovered that part of an earbud had been lodged in his ear for five years. Wallace Lee, from Weymouth in Dorset, had put his hearing problems down to a career working in the noisy aviation industry or old rugby injuries. He...
BBC
Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen
A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen. Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel. The kit...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Air was injected into baby's blood
A line of gas in front of the spine was a "striking" finding on a post-mortem X-ray of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard. Paediatric radiologist Dr Owen Arthurs told Manchester Crown Court that its appearance was "consistent with, but not diagnostic of, air administration".
‘Evil temptress’ turned ‘nation’s grandmother’?: Camilla has been a PR victory for the beleaguered royals
In January 1993, a tampon shook the world. A month after Charles and Diana publicly split, details of an intimate exchange between the future King and Camilla Parker Bowles were leaked to the press. Their conversation, recorded in 1989 when both were married to other people, included titillating titbits such as “I want to feel my way along you, all over you, up and down you and in and out...” Another involved Charles’s unexpectedly bawdy urge to be reincarnated as one of Camilla’s tampons. Camilla was just as game, suggesting he could come back as the whole box, “so you...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: I'm glad people see through him, victim says
One of the victims of a man who assumed a new identity and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charges in the US has said she is glad people see through him. The woman - who wants to be known only by her first name, Mary - met Nicolas Rossi after they spoke online in 2008.
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
BBC
Asylum inquiry: Hotel knife attack was 'avoidable tragedy'
A knife attack in a hotel that was housing asylum seekers during the Covid lockdown was an "avoidable tragedy", a report has found. Six people were stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn in Glasgow city centre on 26 June 2020. A review, commissioned by Refugees for Justice, said...
BBC
Marie Scott: 'I could hear men screaming'
Marie Scott joined the Wrens in 1944, aged 17. Her skills as a trained switchboard operator meant her young age was quietly ignored. After training, she was swiftly posted to Fort Southwick, the secret communications complex buried in the hills above Portsmouth. This was the nerve centre for Operations Neptune and Overlord - the D-Day landings.
