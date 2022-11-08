ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Fruchthandlers buy Queens development site for $51M

The Fruchthandlers are descending upon Jamaica for one of their next development projects. FBE Limited acquired a development site along 165th Street and Merrick Boulevard in the Queens neighborhood for $51.5 million from 89th Jamaica Realty Company, according to property records filed Thursday. Yehoshua Leib Fruchthandler signed for FBE and Laurence Kramer signed for 89th Jamaica Realty Company.
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing

Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Pandora leases with ESRT in Herald Square

Danish jewelry retailer Pandora is bringing its bling to Herald Square. The Copenhagen-based company signed a 10-year lease for 1,800 square feet at Empire State Realty Trust’s 112 West 34th Street. The Commercial Observer reported asking rent for the space was $600 per square foot. The retailer joins other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Pink Stone faces foreclosure on DoBro rental building

Richard Ohebshalom’s Pink Stone Capital may be between a rock and a hard place in Downtown Brooklyn. The developer’s brick-clad, 103-unit apartment building at 180 Nassau Street is facing foreclosure after Pink Stone allegedly failed to service debt secured by the property. Chicago-based commercial real estate lender Prime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers

Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo

The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records

In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Judge to Solil: Hands off Danny Meyer’s Maialino

One pan, two pan, red pan, blue pan. Danny Meyer can finally take inventory at his original Maialino, now that he’s allowed back inside it. A judge has granted the restaurateur 30 days of access to his closed eatery on the ground floor of the Gramercy Park Hotel. Meyer still can’t remove anything, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Demand for doorman buildings keeps NYC rents stubbornly high

The good news/bad news scenario for New York City renters continues: Rents were essentially flat in October compared to the previous month but still parked near record levels, a trend seen in the past three months. In the luxury rental category however, continued demand is causing rents to spike. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cleaning up ‘No Man’s Land’: Here’s how NYC plans to clear neglected Staten Island areas

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City has earmarked $14.5 million to create a cleaner city by upgrading cleanliness protocols across the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams’ ‘Get Stuff Clean’ initiative has committed to clean more than 1,000 ‘No Man’s Land’ neglected areas around the city. The plan includes increasing litter basket service, expanding camera enforcement against illegal dumping, and bringing on additional rat exterminators.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Prominent Piece of Forest Hills Real Estate Sold, Tenants to Stay Put

A prominent piece of commercial real estate in Forest Hills changed hands earlier this month and the landlord has no intention to displace the existing tenants. The property, 109-32 Ascan Ave., was sold for $12.25 million on Nov. 3 by Neos Realty Corp to 44-74 21st Street Realty, LLC. The 10,000 square foot building is located on the southeast corner of Queens Boulevard and Ascan Avenue and is currently occupied by Foodtown Grocery and Portofino Italian Ristorante.
FOREST HILLS, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent

Amid the red-hot Manhattan rental market, one West Sider has found himself in hot water. He stands accused of illegally subletting his $8,000-a-month Hell’s Kitchen penthouse for as much as $1,500 a night on Airbnb and VRBO while not paying his own rent. Jude Onicha, who currently rents the penthouse unit at the Mercedes House, […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
boropark24.com

Mayor Adams Wants to “Get Stuff Clean” in Boro Park

Since he took office, Mayor Eric Adams has said every day that he wants to “Get Stuff Done,” and now he wants to “Get Stuff Clean,” right here in Boro Park. Standing under the subway tracks, as the train roared overhead, at Utrecht Avenue and 44th Street today, Mayor Adams addressed the concerns of residents of Boro Park who often call into Community Board 12’s monthly meetings to ask whether something can be done to clean up the neighborhood.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy