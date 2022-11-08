Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
therealdeal.com
Fruchthandlers buy Queens development site for $51M
The Fruchthandlers are descending upon Jamaica for one of their next development projects. FBE Limited acquired a development site along 165th Street and Merrick Boulevard in the Queens neighborhood for $51.5 million from 89th Jamaica Realty Company, according to property records filed Thursday. Yehoshua Leib Fruchthandler signed for FBE and Laurence Kramer signed for 89th Jamaica Realty Company.
therealdeal.com
For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing
Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
therealdeal.com
Pandora leases with ESRT in Herald Square
Danish jewelry retailer Pandora is bringing its bling to Herald Square. The Copenhagen-based company signed a 10-year lease for 1,800 square feet at Empire State Realty Trust’s 112 West 34th Street. The Commercial Observer reported asking rent for the space was $600 per square foot. The retailer joins other...
therealdeal.com
Pink Stone faces foreclosure on DoBro rental building
Richard Ohebshalom’s Pink Stone Capital may be between a rock and a hard place in Downtown Brooklyn. The developer’s brick-clad, 103-unit apartment building at 180 Nassau Street is facing foreclosure after Pink Stone allegedly failed to service debt secured by the property. Chicago-based commercial real estate lender Prime...
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
therealdeal.com
FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
therealdeal.com
New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records
In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
therealdeal.com
Judge to Solil: Hands off Danny Meyer’s Maialino
One pan, two pan, red pan, blue pan. Danny Meyer can finally take inventory at his original Maialino, now that he’s allowed back inside it. A judge has granted the restaurateur 30 days of access to his closed eatery on the ground floor of the Gramercy Park Hotel. Meyer still can’t remove anything, though.
brickunderground.com
Demand for doorman buildings keeps NYC rents stubbornly high
The good news/bad news scenario for New York City renters continues: Rents were essentially flat in October compared to the previous month but still parked near record levels, a trend seen in the past three months. In the luxury rental category however, continued demand is causing rents to spike. The...
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
Cleaning up ‘No Man’s Land’: Here’s how NYC plans to clear neglected Staten Island areas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City has earmarked $14.5 million to create a cleaner city by upgrading cleanliness protocols across the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams’ ‘Get Stuff Clean’ initiative has committed to clean more than 1,000 ‘No Man’s Land’ neglected areas around the city. The plan includes increasing litter basket service, expanding camera enforcement against illegal dumping, and bringing on additional rat exterminators.
Prominent Piece of Forest Hills Real Estate Sold, Tenants to Stay Put
A prominent piece of commercial real estate in Forest Hills changed hands earlier this month and the landlord has no intention to displace the existing tenants. The property, 109-32 Ascan Ave., was sold for $12.25 million on Nov. 3 by Neos Realty Corp to 44-74 21st Street Realty, LLC. The 10,000 square foot building is located on the southeast corner of Queens Boulevard and Ascan Avenue and is currently occupied by Foodtown Grocery and Portofino Italian Ristorante.
Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station
Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent
Amid the red-hot Manhattan rental market, one West Sider has found himself in hot water. He stands accused of illegally subletting his $8,000-a-month Hell’s Kitchen penthouse for as much as $1,500 a night on Airbnb and VRBO while not paying his own rent. Jude Onicha, who currently rents the penthouse unit at the Mercedes House, […] The post Hell’s Kitchen Tenant Sued for Sub-Letting “Paradise” Penthouse for $1,500 a Night on Airbnb — While Owing $246k in Rent appeared first on W42ST.
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Wants to “Get Stuff Clean” in Boro Park
Since he took office, Mayor Eric Adams has said every day that he wants to “Get Stuff Done,” and now he wants to “Get Stuff Clean,” right here in Boro Park. Standing under the subway tracks, as the train roared overhead, at Utrecht Avenue and 44th Street today, Mayor Adams addressed the concerns of residents of Boro Park who often call into Community Board 12’s monthly meetings to ask whether something can be done to clean up the neighborhood.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
