Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
What Tom Brady Promised Daughter Before Germany Game
Tom Brady made the trip to Munich, Germany, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates for a Week 10 NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the well-traveled quarterback hinted it wouldn’t be his last time traveling to the country. Brady shared how his daughter, Vivian, was upset that she...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward
The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. To Narrow Down List Of Potential Teams
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes could end with a quarter of the season to go. The free agent wide receiver has a list of NFL teams he hopes to sign with this season — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Insider Provides Insight On Status Of Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
Josh Allen appeared to be in line to miss Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings, but a new report may provide optimism for Bills fans. The Buffalo quarterback is listed as questionable with an elbow sprain, and it seemed like Allen would not play against Minnesota. The 26-year-old’s injury reportedly is seen as short-term, despite initial fears of the severity of the injury, but many NFL fans expected Case Keenum to be the starter and in line to get a little revenge against his former team — the 34-year-old led the Vikings to the NFC Championship in his lone season in Minnesota during the 2017-18 season.
NFL Odds: Runners Highlight Week 10 Prop Bets To Consider
Some of the NFL’s best running backs (and best rushing quarterbacks) will go up against some of the league’s worst run defenses in Week 10, and bettors might want to take note. That’s one glaring theme in our Week 10 prop bets with three of six being on...
Saints WR Jarvis Landry to Return Sunday vs. Steelers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. It sounds like Landry will return to the field for the first time since Week 4 after recovering from an ankle injury. With Michael Thomas out for the season, Landry should be able to take some of the heavy dependency off rookie Chris Olave within the passing game. Despite being at 3-6, the Saints still face an important matchup against the Steelers on Sunday as they sit just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit atop the NFC South.
Why Ex-NFL Wideout Believes Josh McDaniels Isn’t Suited To Be Head Coach
One of Josh McDaniels’ former players believes the Las Vegas Raiders head coach isn’t fully equipped to do his job. After flaming out in Denver back in 2010, McDaniels’ second stint as an NFL head coach has gone beyond poorly thus far. The Raiders enter Week 10 as one of only four teams in the league with two wins or less despite boasting one of the NFL’s more talented rosters, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It should be noted that five of Las Vegas’ six losses were by seven points or less, but as the old saying goes, you’re as good as your record says you are.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Fully Practices on Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s looking like we will see the return of Ryan Tannehill under center for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as they host the Denver Broncos. Malik Willis got off to a hot start in Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend but fizzled out quickly as the Chiefs stormed back for an overtime victory. Head coach Mike Vrabel will be excited to get his top signal-caller back on the field as the Titans look to defend their AFC South lead.
Matthew Judon Reveals Little-Known Fact About Patriots’ Defense
It’s not often those inside the tight-lipped confines of Gillette Stadium let a little-known factoid slip, but Patriots star Matthew Judon did just that after New England’s Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. And it speaks volumes about Josh Uche’s well-respected standing on the Patriots’ defense....
Ryan Tannehill is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans
Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans, the Titans’ official website reports. Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that cost him starts last Sunday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the week before versus the Houston Texans. Malik Willis started that game, and although he showed he has more than enough athleticism to play quarterback at the NFL level, he’s not ready to throw the ball at that level. Willis only had 11 completions combined in those contests. That might have been enough to beat a team like the Texans, who are only competing for a top draft pick next April, but certainly not to compete with the Chiefs, who are looking for another Super Bowl victory.
Josh Allen Injury Update: All Signs Suggest Bills QB Unlikely To Play
It’s getting more and more difficult to envision Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen taking the field when Buffalo hosts the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 10 matchup Sunday. Allen was not seen during the media-allowed portion of practice Friday, according to multiple reports. It would mark a third straight...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Questionable Sunday vs. Cardinals
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford’s status “could go all the way up to 90 minutes before kickoff.” That would make this a game-time decision, the same hurdle that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray faces. It leaves us with up to four possible quarterback matchups heading into Sunday’s NFC West battle, which means more movement in the game’s spread and total.
NFL Analyst Explains Why Patriots QB Mac Jones Has ‘Most At Stake’
The Patriots are in last place in the AFC East heading out of their bye week, and New England’s schedule will only get tougher in the second half of the season. The Patriots hold a 5-4 record and much of the credit goes to the defense. Mac Jones has been inconsistent in his second year, which has created tension among fans who want to see rookie Bailey Zappe get an extended run.
