One of Josh McDaniels’ former players believes the Las Vegas Raiders head coach isn’t fully equipped to do his job. After flaming out in Denver back in 2010, McDaniels’ second stint as an NFL head coach has gone beyond poorly thus far. The Raiders enter Week 10 as one of only four teams in the league with two wins or less despite boasting one of the NFL’s more talented rosters, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It should be noted that five of Las Vegas’ six losses were by seven points or less, but as the old saying goes, you’re as good as your record says you are.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO