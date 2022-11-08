ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
NESN

What Tom Brady Promised Daughter Before Germany Game

Tom Brady made the trip to Munich, Germany, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates for a Week 10 NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the well-traveled quarterback hinted it wouldn’t be his last time traveling to the country. Brady shared how his daughter, Vivian, was upset that she...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. To Narrow Down List Of Potential Teams

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes could end with a quarter of the season to go. The free agent wide receiver has a list of NFL teams he hopes to sign with this season — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
NESN

NFL Insider Provides Insight On Status Of Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen appeared to be in line to miss Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings, but a new report may provide optimism for Bills fans. The Buffalo quarterback is listed as questionable with an elbow sprain, and it seemed like Allen would not play against Minnesota. The 26-year-old’s injury reportedly is seen as short-term, despite initial fears of the severity of the injury, but many NFL fans expected Case Keenum to be the starter and in line to get a little revenge against his former team — the 34-year-old led the Vikings to the NFC Championship in his lone season in Minnesota during the 2017-18 season.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Saints WR Jarvis Landry to Return Sunday vs. Steelers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. It sounds like Landry will return to the field for the first time since Week 4 after recovering from an ankle injury. With Michael Thomas out for the season, Landry should be able to take some of the heavy dependency off rookie Chris Olave within the passing game. Despite being at 3-6, the Saints still face an important matchup against the Steelers on Sunday as they sit just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit atop the NFC South.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Why Ex-NFL Wideout Believes Josh McDaniels Isn’t Suited To Be Head Coach

One of Josh McDaniels’ former players believes the Las Vegas Raiders head coach isn’t fully equipped to do his job. After flaming out in Denver back in 2010, McDaniels’ second stint as an NFL head coach has gone beyond poorly thus far. The Raiders enter Week 10 as one of only four teams in the league with two wins or less despite boasting one of the NFL’s more talented rosters, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It should be noted that five of Las Vegas’ six losses were by seven points or less, but as the old saying goes, you’re as good as your record says you are.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Fully Practices on Thursday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s looking like we will see the return of Ryan Tannehill under center for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as they host the Denver Broncos. Malik Willis got off to a hot start in Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend but fizzled out quickly as the Chiefs stormed back for an overtime victory. Head coach Mike Vrabel will be excited to get his top signal-caller back on the field as the Titans look to defend their AFC South lead.
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

Matthew Judon Reveals Little-Known Fact About Patriots’ Defense

It’s not often those inside the tight-lipped confines of Gillette Stadium let a little-known factoid slip, but Patriots star Matthew Judon did just that after New England’s Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. And it speaks volumes about Josh Uche’s well-respected standing on the Patriots’ defense....
NESN

Ryan Tannehill is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans, the Titans’ official website reports. Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that cost him starts last Sunday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the week before versus the Houston Texans. Malik Willis started that game, and although he showed he has more than enough athleticism to play quarterback at the NFL level, he’s not ready to throw the ball at that level. Willis only had 11 completions combined in those contests. That might have been enough to beat a team like the Texans, who are only competing for a top draft pick next April, but certainly not to compete with the Chiefs, who are looking for another Super Bowl victory.
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

Josh Allen Injury Update: All Signs Suggest Bills QB Unlikely To Play

It’s getting more and more difficult to envision Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen taking the field when Buffalo hosts the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 10 matchup Sunday. Allen was not seen during the media-allowed portion of practice Friday, according to multiple reports. It would mark a third straight...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Questionable Sunday vs. Cardinals

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford’s status “could go all the way up to 90 minutes before kickoff.” That would make this a game-time decision, the same hurdle that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray faces. It leaves us with up to four possible quarterback matchups heading into Sunday’s NFC West battle, which means more movement in the game’s spread and total.
NESN

NFL Analyst Explains Why Patriots QB Mac Jones Has ‘Most At Stake’

The Patriots are in last place in the AFC East heading out of their bye week, and New England’s schedule will only get tougher in the second half of the season. The Patriots hold a 5-4 record and much of the credit goes to the defense. Mac Jones has been inconsistent in his second year, which has created tension among fans who want to see rookie Bailey Zappe get an extended run.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy