WMTW
Investigation ongoing after reports of overnight gunfire in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford Police Department is investigating after multiple gunshots were fired overnight. Officials say they received reports of the gunfire around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Pike Street. Authorities arrived on the scene and were able to interview a few witnesses. No one was...
Man accused of holding wife hostage with gun inside home
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, MAINE, Maine — A 75-year-old man is in custody, accused of holding his wife hostage with a gun inside their home in Harrison on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Police arrived at the home around 12:10 p.m. after receiving a tip from a citizen about the incident, according to an email sent by Cumberland County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon.
Biddeford police investigate shots fired Thursday morning on Pike Street
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford police are investigating a report of multiple gunshots fired just after midnight Thursday. Police received a 911 call at about 12:15 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Pike Street, Deputy Chief Joanne W. Fisk said in an email Friday afternoon. Police interviewed witnesses...
WMTW
Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants
SABATTUS, Maine — Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
WGME
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport, police say
On Friday evening, Portland Police Department received an update that missing 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was seen in the Rockport area hitchhiking. He may have been picked up by a light colored pickup truck, possibly headed north up Route 90 toward Camden. Mugisha was reportedly wearing jeans and a white t-shirt...
WGME
Portland man arrested for driving 137 MPH in NH
GREENLAND, New Hampshire -- RECKLESS OPERATION ARREST. Operator Observed Traveling 137MPH in a 65MPH Zone. GREENLAND, New Hampshire – On November 12, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Trooper Cameron Vetter, of. the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks, was on routine patrol when he observed a 2021 Nissan.
Cape Elizabeth police searching for missing teen
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Cape Elizabeth teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old female with autism is missing after last being seen in the area of Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department.
wabi.tv
Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
coast931.com
No one injured after overnight shooting in Biddeford
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Biddeford. Biddeford police said officers responded to a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Thursday about multiple shots fired near Pike Street. There were no injuries reported. Police said Friday witnesses were being interviewed, and the investigation is ongoing. No other details have been...
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
WGME
Officials search Maine river for missing Portland man
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are searching the Presumpscot River for a missing 21-year-old Portland man. Police say Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. on Nov. 4. He has been experiencing some mental health issues, according to police. According to police, Mugisha left...
WGME
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A man from Chelsea who fell asleep at the wheel and hit and kill three pedestrians last year in Augusta has been sentenced. According to the Press Herald, 58-year-old Robert Santerre, an Army veteran, was sentenced Wednesday on three counts of the civil charge of committing a motor vehicle violation resulting in death.
WGME
State Road closed in West Bath
WEST BATH -- State Road, just east of New Meadows Road, is closed owing to a pipe failure during last night's storm. Maine Department of Transportation will be doing an emergency road closure on State Road which is likely to take a full week. Maine DOT said they were already planning to make repairs here next week, but the rain caused the failure first. Through traffic should use Route 1 as a detour.
Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
WMTW
Silver Alert issued for missing man in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The South Berwick Police Department is issuing a silver alert for Levi Brown, 31. Brown was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, at around 2 p.m. at his apartment on Railroad Avenue in South Berwick. Police say Brown has a history of mental health issues...
WGME
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide
WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WPFO
Fight over public's use of discontinued road in Whitefield leads to legal questions
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A small-town battle over land access is boiling over as private land owners seek to protect their property in the wake of complaints over vandalism. At the center of the dispute is a discontinued road in the town of Whitefield, which has now prompted legal questions as well as criminal charges.
WGME
Residents notice sentimental items removed from grave sites of Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) - Kathy Eliscu’s husband, Ted White, was buried in Portland's Evergreen Cemetery in 2014. In the years since, she has left flowers and sentimental objects at his grave. On Thursday, her friend called and said they had been removed. “It’s very hurtful when you lose somebody that...
Cat, two dogs saved in Standish fire
STANDISH, Maine — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a fire at a Standish home on Thursday morning. Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center alerted Standish fire and emergency personnel of a reported structure fire on River Road at around 9:46 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS.
Six Vehicles Involved in Rush Hour Collisions on I-295 in Brunswick, Maine
The setting sun was a factor in two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon, that left two people seriously injured. At around 4:10 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at mile marker 27, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
