Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
Burglars on getaway scooters seize dozens of liquor bottles, equipment from San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
SFGate
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside
ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound Interstate Highway 680 Early Saturday
DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of...
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
Buzzy Santa Cruz pop-up Holey Roller Bagels finds a brick-and-mortar home at new SF restaurant The Laundromat
The restaurant sold 3,000 bagels in its first weekend.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
SFGate
Memorial For Sfpd Officer Killed 28 Years Ago Scheduled For Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994. A memorial service for Guelff...
SFGate
Update: Missing 16-Year-Old Has Been Found
PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Petaluma has been found, police said Saturday afternoon. James Erickson was reported missing Friday night, but has since been located, and the search for Erickson is canceled, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
SFGate
Woman Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run, Dui Following Crash Into Fence
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Friday arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run after she reportedly crashed her vehicle into a fence and fled the scene. Pamela Long, 66, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, DUI and resisting arrest, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On...
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
SFGate
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SFGate
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old
PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy has gone missing in Petaluma and police are asking for help finding him. James Erickson was last seen by a friend around 6 p.m. Friday. At that time, Erickson was walking with the friend near Walnut Park and told the friend he was going to walk to his father's home, police said. The teenager has not been seen since, according to police.
