San Jose, CA

The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?

The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile.  Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside

ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound Interstate Highway 680 Early Saturday

DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of...
Update: Missing 16-Year-Old Has Been Found

PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy who went missing in Petaluma has been found, police said Saturday afternoon. James Erickson was reported missing Friday night, but has since been located, and the search for Erickson is canceled, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old

PETALUMA (BCN) A 16-year-old boy has gone missing in Petaluma and police are asking for help finding him. James Erickson was last seen by a friend around 6 p.m. Friday. At that time, Erickson was walking with the friend near Walnut Park and told the friend he was going to walk to his father's home, police said. The teenager has not been seen since, according to police.
