Effective: 2022-11-12 20:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC157-131600- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0021.000000T0000Z-221115T0000Z/ /URVO1.1.ER.221112T1435Z.221113T1200Z.221114T1800Z.NO/ 840 PM EST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Stillwater Creek comes out of its banks in several locations resulting in overflowing in poor drainage areas. Minor flooding of low lying areas begins. At 11.5 feet, Flood waters of Stillwater Creek will reach the intersection of East 12th Street and North Main Street in Uhrichsville and approach Newport Street. Little Stillwater Creek will flood most of Phac Park along with portions of Wilson Road in Dennison. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Saturday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.3 feet on 09/10/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Tuscarawas The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County. .Runoff from recent heavy rainfall will maintain elevated levels of Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville through Monday.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO