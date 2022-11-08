Read full article on original website
Injections for diabetes, cancer could become unnecessary
Researchers at UC Riverside are paving the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget needles and injections, and instead take pills to manage their conditions. Some drugs for these diseases dissolve in water, so transporting them through the intestines, which receive what we drink and eat, is not feasible. As a result, these drugs cannot be administered by mouth. However, UCR scientists have created a chemical "tag" that can be added to these drugs, allowing them to enter blood circulation via the intestines.
Nanotechnology platform enables immune conversion of cancer cells, sensitizing them to immunotherapy
A team of researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has developed a nanotechnology platform that can change the way the immune system sees solid tumor cells, making them more receptive to immunotherapy. The preclinical findings suggest this adaptable immune conversion approach has the potential for broad application across many cancer types.
Copper a clue in the fight against cancer
For cancer cells to grow and spread around the human body, they need proteins that bind copper ions. New research about how cancer-related proteins bind the metal and how they interact with other proteins, opens up potential new drug targets in the fight against cancer. Human cells need small amounts...
116 scientists reject WHO's draft PFAS guidelines
More than 100 scientists sent a letter to the World Health Organization today urging a complete overhaul or withdrawal of the organization's draft drinking water guidelines for the two most well-studied per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The letter details how WHO's draft eschews calculating health-based standards, disregarding robust evidence for the harms of PFOS and PFOA. The letter also notes the lack of transparency about the draft's authorship.
The study of evolution is fracturing, and that may be a good thing
How will life on Earth and the ecosystems that support it adapt to climate change? Which species will go extinct—or evolve into something new? How will microbes develop further resistance to antibiotics?. These kinds of questions, which are of fundamental importance to our way of life, are all a...
Nanocrystals store light energy and drive chemical reactions
Chemistry is increasingly making use of the trick plants can do with photosynthesis: driving chemical reactions that run poorly or do not occur spontaneously at all with light energy. This requires suitable photocatalysts that capture light energy and make it available for the reaction. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Chinese research team has now introduced layered core/shell quantum dots that efficiently drive challenging organic transformations. Their low toxicity is a particular advantage.
A cobalt(II) porphyrin with a tethered imidazole for efficient oxygen reduction and evolution electrocatalysis
Recently, Rui Cao and Weiqiang Zhang of Shaanxi Normal University, Shunichi Fukuzumi and Wonwoo Nam of Ewha Womans University, and others published a letter entitled "A cobalt(II) porphyrin with a tethered imidazole for efficient oxygen reduction and evolution electrocatalysis" in the Journal of Energy Chemistry. Electrocatalytic oxygen reduction and evolution...
Researchers learn to engineer growth of crystalline materials consisting of nanometer-size gold clusters
First insights into engineering crystal growth by atomically precise metal nanoclusters have been achieved in a study performed by researchers in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Finland. The work was published in Nature Chemistry. Ordinary solid matter consists of atoms organized in a crystal lattice. The chemical character of the atoms...
Antiviral substances discovered within native plants in South Korea
Codonopsis lanceolata, more commonly referred to as "deodeok," is used as a medicinal herb in South Korea. It is cultivated in large quantities and has been an integral part of Korean cuisine across history. Aster koraiensis, or Korean starwort, is a common flower that resembles a daisy, which is only found in the Korean peninsula.
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
A FLASH of radiation may pave the way toward new cancer care for people and pets alike
"She has an old soul. Everyone has always said that about her." So says Meg Ruller, the owner of Maple, a yellow Labrador retriever with undeniably soulful brown eyes. Born and bred for a life of service, in her early years, Maple worked alongside two children with autism. Later, she joined Ruller's family, and under her care, Maple became a therapy dog, visiting the Ronald McDonald House to boost the spirits of children facing illness and their families.
Centimeter-scale multicolor printing with a pixelated optical cavity
Structural colors result from interactions between light and nanostructures. Engineering structural colors is a promising, rapidly emerging research field. Compared with conventional painting technology using chemical dyes, structural color has a broader range of technological applications for color management. Thanks in part to its excellent durability, structural color offers an environmentally friendly route for color printing.
Researchers manage to extend the field of view for speckle-correlation imaging under a limited memory effect
Trying to see through scattering media like haze and fog is often accompanied by disappointment or even difficulties in our daily lives—if you have ever experienced a sunrise-watching trip on a cloudy morning or a palm-sweating drive through dense fog. For researchers in optics and photonics, seeing through scattering media is also a long-standing challenge in a broad range of application scenarios, such as microscope imaging through biological tissues and telescopic observation through atmospheric turbulence.
Sewage overspill in the Thames likely does not lead to COVID-19 risk, says study
Researchers did not detect any SARS-CoV-2 in Thames water after raw sewage discharge, suggesting it is unlikely to be a route of transmission. SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, has been detected in wastewater and can be used to track outbreaks in populations. This has led researchers to question whether wastewater can also be a source of disease transmission.
Creating surface plasmon polariton amplification using free-electron pumping to build a new kind of laser
A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences working with a colleague from ShanghaiTech University and another from Zhangjiang Laboratory, has developed a new way to make a laser with light in a wide range of wavelengths. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes...
New strategy to effectively prevent component failures in metals
When a metal is stressed far below its yield strength at elevated temperatures, a process known as creep can occur. Creep, the time-dependent deformation of materials, is responsible for a great number of component failures at high temperatures. Scientists know that eliminating grain boundaries in materials is a useful way of resisting high-temperature creep in metals. However, a team of researchers has developed a different strategy for inhibiting creep by using stable grain boundary networks.
Mindfulness techniques could help improve health of environment
Techniques to improve mental health and well-being, such as mindfulness and meditation, may also encourage people to look after the environment, researchers have found. The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health and from researchers at the Universities of York, Reading and Surrey, examined the link between ego and how people look after their surroundings.
Fluid interfaces deform soft particles
Researchers in the Laboratory for Soft Materials and Interfaces show a new atomic force microscopy method to image the full 3D shape of soft particles adsorbed at fluid interfaces. Soft hydrogel particles, also known as microgels, are promising building blocks for functional materials owing to their response to environmental stimuli,...
An early universe analog built in a lab in Germany
A team of researchers at Universität Heidelberg has built an early universe analog in their laboratory using chilled potassium atoms. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their simulator and how it might be used. Silke Weinfurtner, with the University of Nottingham, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in Germany.
New theory of electron spin to aid quantum devices
Electrons—those little subatomic particles that help make up the atoms in our bodies and the electricity flowing through your phone or computer right now—have some properties like mass and charge that will be familiar to anyone who has taken a high school physics class. But electrons also have a more abstract property known as spin, which describes how they interact with magnetic fields.
