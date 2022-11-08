ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epping, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours

Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Portland, Maine Should Steal This Genius Date Idea From Fenway Park

If you think about it, it makes perfect sense. And it'd be keeping it in the family, too, which is even better. For clarification, not in the way Arkansas is rumored to "keep it in the family." But since the Portland Sea Dogs are the AA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, it makes perfect sense to borrow this date idea from Fenway Park and do it at Hadlock Field.
PORTLAND, ME
nshoremag.com

Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore

If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
BEVERLY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

SEE IT: Massachusetts High School Soccer Player Scores Incredible 65-Yard Goal

Well, this is one way to get Americans to watch more soccer. For the past two years, the Apple+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis (nephew of “Cheers” star and Boston icon George Wendt) has piqued our country’s curiosity about “the beautiful game.” Yet, the game itself is often met with complaints that it is “too boring” and “not enough happens.
LEOMINSTER, MA
CBS Boston

Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON -  WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Hollis, NH, Woman is Back at It Collecting Holiday Cards for Our Troops

Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber is an incredible and hilarious lady who started a non-profit organization 19 years ago. She sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but before anyone was allowed to eat, they were told to write out a holiday card to a military hero who wasn't able to spend the holiday with their family. She called it her family's "ticket to turkey”. In that moment, Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge was born.
HOLLIS, NH
94.3 WCYY

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine

Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
KENNEBUNK, ME
