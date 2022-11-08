Read full article on original website
Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28. The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight. Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages. But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control. Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.
GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon's 5th Congressional District. The victory means the GOP succeeded in flipping a seat that was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Kurt Schrader. Schrader lost the primary to progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republicans saw the seat as vulnerable. The 5th was also significantly redrawn to include parts of central Oregon, and the closely watched contest attracted millions in outside money. Elsewhere, Democrats maintained control of the 1st, 3rd and 4th Districts, and the GOP kept the sprawling 2nd. The newly created 6th District is still undecided.
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr. Southern Utah (3-6) put up 450 yards of offense while holding Lincoln to 74 yards and just four first downs. Rhett Reiley completed three passes for 35 yards for Lincoln.
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An election win for abortion supporters in Kentucky will be tested this week when the state’s Supreme Court considers the state's abortion ban. It’s the first legal test for abortion rights after midterm elections in which voters across the country came down on the side of keeping abortion legal. Supporters in Kentucky say the high court should consider the failure of a proposed amendment that would have ensured there was no right to abortion in the constitution. Supporters in Michigan and Vermont are hoping that Democratic majorities in legislatures will further protections for abortion.
