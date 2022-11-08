Read full article on original website
A. Sharlene Branch
A. Sharlene Branch, 81 of Rio and formerly of London Mills, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the home of her granddaughter, Carla (and Nicholas) Yeast, where she and her husband Paul had resided the past year. She was born October 13, 1941 in Avon, the...
Monmouth College Beats Knox in Turkey Bowl, Win Share of MWC Title
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team dominated the 133rd Turkey Bowl from start to finish with a 56-0 win over rival Knox, clinching a three-way share of the Midwest Conference title. Unfortunately for the Scots (8-2, 8-1), Lake Forest will take the MWC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Playoffs as the Foresters won the three-way tiebreak.
Jeremy E. Brough
Jeremy E. Brough, age 46, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 20, 1976 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Ronald Clyde and Jeannette Ines (Vargason) Brough. Jeremy attended school in Monmouth. He also studied at South Eastern Community College and Carl Sandburg College.
Holly L. Stanaford Matthews
Holly L. Stanaford Matthews, 47, of Monmouth, IL. passed away a 1:05 pm, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Monmouth, IL. Holly was born May 27, 1975 in Naperville, IL the daughter of James Lee Stanaford and Jill Hays. She was raised and educated in Lockport, IL, graduating from Lockport High School.
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending Nov. 6, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending November 6, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athletes of the Week shines on girls swimmers….senior Addie Smith, juniors Tristen Skaggs and Caitlyn Stewart and freshman Hayden Johnson. This quartet placed 3rd in the 200 yard medley relay at the Pekin sectional meet. Their time of 1:59 was just three seconds from qualifying for the state finals.
No Injuries Reported in Single-Family Structure Fire in Macomb
At 1:16 PM, Wednesday November 9, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a. reported structure fire in a single-family residence located at 341 S. Lafayette St. The. initial crew arrived on scene at 1:20 pm and found smoke emitting from the structure. Entry was made into the structure where...
Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Incident in Fulton County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2021 Freightliner Truck Tractor. DRIVER: Unit 1 – Douglas L. Deatrick, a 39-year-old male from Creve Coeur, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – George T. Johnson, a 31-year-old male from Bloomington, IL – Transported...
M-R Board of Education Approved Tentative Tax Levy
The Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education has approved a tentative tax levy, where Superintendent Ed Fletcher anticipates a five to nine cent reduction:. “As in years past, we balloon levy because it is really a guess to find out how much EAV, Equalized Assessed Value, is going to go up. We work with the county and they try to give us some tentative numbers, but we really don’t get firm numbers until May. We balloon levy and what that means is we levy higher then we really anticipate just in case Equalized Assessed Value increase comes in higher than anticipated, More likely, I think, again this is just a guess, we will see between a five and nine cent reduction in our levy.”
3 Sandburg Men’s Soccer Players Named to All-Region IV Team
Three key members of the Carl Sandburg College men’s soccer team were named to the All-Region IV Division II Team for their play this season. Sophomore forward Jean Forestal, sophomore midfielder Santiago Palacio and freshman defender Felipe Augusto Da Silva were selected to the team after helping the Chargers qualify for the Region IV tournament.
“Lock Doors, Lock Cars, Lockup Personal Information”
Criminals and hackers look for weak points when it comes to their next move. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards encourages individuals to minimize that risk by locking down everything:. “We tell you to lock your doors, lock your car, now lockup your personal information as well. You have to take...
What’s the Homeowner’s Responsibility When It Comes to Water Service?
Several circumstances can factor into water services being shut off by the City of Monmouth, including the change of tenants at a rental property. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher explains that while city crews shut off water from the main supply to the home to protect the city’s water utility, once the water goes through the meter it is the homeowner’s responsibility to make sure it is shut off inside the home and check for any leaks:
