The Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education has approved a tentative tax levy, where Superintendent Ed Fletcher anticipates a five to nine cent reduction:. “As in years past, we balloon levy because it is really a guess to find out how much EAV, Equalized Assessed Value, is going to go up. We work with the county and they try to give us some tentative numbers, but we really don’t get firm numbers until May. We balloon levy and what that means is we levy higher then we really anticipate just in case Equalized Assessed Value increase comes in higher than anticipated, More likely, I think, again this is just a guess, we will see between a five and nine cent reduction in our levy.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO