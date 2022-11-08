Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
College basketball fans react to ridiculously lopsided final score
Heads were turned in the high school football world when the powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida routed West Toronto Prep. IMG led 96-0 at halftime, leading to the game getting called after two quarters. While the entire game was played, something similar happened in the college basketball world on Monday when James Madison took on Valley Forge.
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
Women's college basketball storylines: Can South Carolina repeat? Will UConn's Elite Eight run end?
The NCAA women's basketball season tipped off on Monday and featured a Top 25 tilt with No. 21 Creighton beating No. 23 South Dakota State, 78-69. Mid-majors created early problems for teams in the NCAA Tournament last March and are one of the storylines to watch in 2022-23. Yahoo Sports looks at a few more to get you ready for the season.
CBS Sports
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
ESPN's Computer Names The Worst Team In College Basketball
The college basketball season officially kicked off as programs from around the country played their first game. Plenty of programs started off the season the right way, with a win. Unfortunately, there were a number of teams that suffered blowout losses in their first games as well. Following the first...
Sporting News
North Carolina's Armando Bacot understands the business of basketball, and basketball comes first
To so many who follow college athletics, the manner in which North Carolina star Armando Bacot is earning money is what is most interesting. That, and the fact it’s no longer against NCAA rules for him to generate income by endorsing products and companies, by acting in a popular television program. What may fascinate more, though, is how he chooses to spend his various paychecks, estimated by some to be in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars.
CBS Sports
LSU vs. UMKC odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven model
The LSU Tigers will take on the UMKC Kangaroos at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is coming off a 22-12 season but lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament while UMKC went 19-12 and finished third in the Summit. Both teams have experienced heavy roster turnover and are under the guide of first-year head coaches.
Newman Catholic eyes repeat of WIAA 8-player football championship in matchup with Belmont on Saturday
For the third time in the four-year history of the WIAA 8-Player Football Championship, the Wausau Newman Catholic Cardinals will be there. Newman Catholic, runner-up in 2019, won the state title a year ago with a 49-6 rout of Luck. On Saturday, undefeated Newman Catholic (11-0) will battle Belmont (10-1)...
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, rankings, highlights: Duke's Jon Scheyer wins in debut, TCU survives upset scare
There were no marquee matchups between top 25 teams on college basketball's opening day, but there were plenty of major storylines and some drama to follow as a new season tipped on Monday. One of the night's most-fascinating matchups came at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where No. 7 Duke faced -- and handled -- some adversity in in its first game since the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Fields looks to build on record outing when Bears host Lions
DETROIT (2-6) at CHICAGO (3-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bears by 2½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Lions 4-3-1; Bears 4-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 104-75-5. LAST MEETING: Bears won 16-14, on Nov 25, 2021, in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Lions beat Packers 15-9; Bears lost to...
CBS Sports
College basketball recruiting: Bronny James' future among storylines to watch during 2023 early signing period
The first day of college basketball's week-long early signing period began on Wednesday for the 2023 class, setting up what could trigger a flurry of decisions whose impact cascades down and affects teams throughout the sport as they cobble together what their 2023 rosters will look like. Throughout the next...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0