Florida State

thecomeback.com

College basketball fans react to ridiculously lopsided final score

Heads were turned in the high school football world when the powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida routed West Toronto Prep. IMG led 96-0 at halftime, leading to the game getting called after two quarters. While the entire game was played, something similar happened in the college basketball world on Monday when James Madison took on Valley Forge.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Sports

College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Names The Worst Team In College Basketball

The college basketball season officially kicked off as programs from around the country played their first game. Plenty of programs started off the season the right way, with a win. Unfortunately, there were a number of teams that suffered blowout losses in their first games as well. Following the first...
DOVER, DE
Sporting News

North Carolina's Armando Bacot understands the business of basketball, and basketball comes first

To so many who follow college athletics, the manner in which North Carolina star Armando Bacot is earning money is what is most interesting. That, and the fact it’s no longer against NCAA rules for him to generate income by endorsing products and companies, by acting in a popular television program. What may fascinate more, though, is how he chooses to spend his various paychecks, estimated by some to be in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball scores, rankings, highlights: Duke's Jon Scheyer wins in debut, TCU survives upset scare

There were no marquee matchups between top 25 teams on college basketball's opening day, but there were plenty of major storylines and some drama to follow as a new season tipped on Monday. One of the night's most-fascinating matchups came at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where No. 7 Duke faced -- and handled -- some adversity in in its first game since the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
DURHAM, NC
Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

