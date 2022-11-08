Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Spencer George Nichols (June 20, 1946 – November 9, 2022)
Spencer George Nichols was born on June 20, 1946 in Kemmerer, Wyoming and passed away on November 9, 2022. Spencer was a lifelong resident of Big Piney, Wyoming and was proud to call it home. He graduated from Big Piney High School in 1964 and attended Utah State University. In...
sweetwaternow.com
Dr. Albert Elbridge Morgan D.C. (August 8, 1945 – November 9, 2022)
Dr. Morgan was born in Syracuse Kansas. He attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School. He then attended The Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa and later joined his father in practice in Rock Springs. He was an exceptional carpenter and owned and operated The Carpenter Shop with his brother prior to setting up his Chiropractic practice.
sweetwaternow.com
Marna Marie (Jessen) Grubb (May 26, 1935 – November 6, 2022)
Marna Marie (Jessen) Grubb was born on June 17, 1932, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Chris and Esther (Wiggen) Jessen and passed away on November 6, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 90 years, 4 months and 20 days. Marna was baptized on May 26, 1935, at the...
sweetwaternow.com
Scouting for Food Event Set for November 19
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Boy Scouts of America’s annual Scouting for Food event will take place on November 19. Scouts in Rock Springs will deliver bags to residents’ homes on Saturday, November 12; and on, Saturday, November 19, they will go door to door to collecting and picking up donations.
sweetwaternow.com
Veterans Day Ceremonies, Free Meals Scheduled
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is recognizing and honoring all veterans by hosting numerous ceremonies and providing free breakfasts and lunches to those who have served our country. Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, those who are living and those who passed away, but especially gives thanks...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Green River Wyoming
Imagine you are a traveler wandering the rocky and beautiful Green River in Wyoming. You are exploring the various historical sites that it has to offer, enjoying every piece of nature there is, and having a great time in the process. Moreover, you can spend days in this mountain-surrounded city,...
sweetwaternow.com
Wright Appointed to Fill Open Seat on SCSD No. 1
ROCK SPRINGS — Cole Wright was appointed to fill the vacated seat left open by John Bettolo on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees last night. Bettolo tendered his letter of resignation during the SCSD No. 1 Board meeting in October. The Board accepted applications for his open seat through this Wednesday, then conducted interviews to replace him in a special meeting last night.
oilcity.news
Transient man found dead in Riverton may have died of exposure
RIVERTON, Wyo — A 52-year-old male transient was found deceased on the afternoon of Monday, November 7, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log released on November 8. The man, whose name was not shared in the report, was found in the 1100 block of Main Street...
sweetwaternow.com
Residents Can Sign Up for RS Firefighters Toys for Kids Program Today
ROCK SPRINGS — Residents in need of toys for Christmas will have two opportunities to sign their children up for the Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys for Kids Program. The first of two in-person signups will take place today, November 10, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, located at 90 Center St. The second in-person signup event will take place on Tuesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same location. Even though Grant Street is closed for construction, residents are still allowed to access the food bank. There is also online registration available by clicking here.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 11
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER. BASKER, DIANE LEE. Age: 60. Address: CROCKETT, CA. Booking Type: NWS...
wrrnetwork.com
New Mayors, New State Representative & New County Commissioner chosen in Tuesday’s Balloting
Fremont County voters turned out at the polls Tuesday with 13,734 ballots cast. There were some surprises, an upset and a return to the status quo in other races. Municipal races were the most hotly contested with Riverton, Hudson and Dubois electing new mayors while incumbent mayors in Lander, Shoshoni and Pavillion held on to their positions.
Wyoming Elk Hunters Left With Severe Injuries After Brutal Unprovoked Assault
According to Wyoming’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, two hunters assaulted two other hunters in the Shale Creek area of Greys River on October 15th. The incident occurred in the afternoon that day about 60 miles north of the town of Kemmerer. The two suspects were traveling in a...
Comments / 0