Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight
The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
What Tom Brady Promised Daughter Before Germany Game
Tom Brady made the trip to Munich, Germany, with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates for a Week 10 NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the well-traveled quarterback hinted it wouldn’t be his last time traveling to the country. Brady shared how his daughter, Vivian, was upset that she...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Is This Detail-Oriented Teacher Patriots’ Next Great Coaching Talent?
FOXBORO, Mass. — For roughly two decades, the Patriots’ coaching pipeline produced a steady flow of talent that went on to accomplish great things in New England or elsewhere. In 2001, you had Rob Ryan coaching linebackers, Ivan Fears coaching wide receivers, Dante Scarnecchia coaching the O-line, Eric...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Why Ex-NFL Wideout Believes Josh McDaniels Isn’t Suited To Be Head Coach
One of Josh McDaniels’ former players believes the Las Vegas Raiders head coach isn’t fully equipped to do his job. After flaming out in Denver back in 2010, McDaniels’ second stint as an NFL head coach has gone beyond poorly thus far. The Raiders enter Week 10 as one of only four teams in the league with two wins or less despite boasting one of the NFL’s more talented rosters, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It should be noted that five of Las Vegas’ six losses were by seven points or less, but as the old saying goes, you’re as good as your record says you are.
Josh Allen Injury Update: All Signs Suggest Bills QB Unlikely To Play
It’s getting more and more difficult to envision Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen taking the field when Buffalo hosts the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 10 matchup Sunday. Allen was not seen during the media-allowed portion of practice Friday, according to multiple reports. It would mark a third straight...
Saints WR Jarvis Landry to Return Sunday vs. Steelers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. It sounds like Landry will return to the field for the first time since Week 4 after recovering from an ankle injury. With Michael Thomas out for the season, Landry should be able to take some of the heavy dependency off rookie Chris Olave within the passing game. Despite being at 3-6, the Saints still face an important matchup against the Steelers on Sunday as they sit just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit atop the NFC South.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Fully Practices on Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s looking like we will see the return of Ryan Tannehill under center for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as they host the Denver Broncos. Malik Willis got off to a hot start in Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend but fizzled out quickly as the Chiefs stormed back for an overtime victory. Head coach Mike Vrabel will be excited to get his top signal-caller back on the field as the Titans look to defend their AFC South lead.
NFL Odds: Runners Highlight Week 10 Prop Bets To Consider
Some of the NFL’s best running backs (and best rushing quarterbacks) will go up against some of the league’s worst run defenses in Week 10, and bettors might want to take note. That’s one glaring theme in our Week 10 prop bets with three of six being on...
Raiders Place Star TE Darren Waller (Hamstring) on IR
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He will miss at least the next four games. Waller has not played since Week 5 and is said to have aggravated the injury after...
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Practiced Friday
Jonathan Taylor made it to practice again on Friday, clearing the way for a start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. According to Indianapolis Colts beat writer Nate Atkins, the running back who missed last week’s loss against the New England Patriots looks to be on track to return this weekend.
Where Patriots Corner Jack Jones Ranks Among NFL’s Best Rookies
Through the first nine games of his NFL career, New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones has shown not only does he belong in the league, but he can excel in it, too. Jones has been a surprising contributor to the team’s secondary given that the Patriots didn’t draft him until the fourth round at No. 121 overall. Players taken in that area aren’t usually immediate playmakers.
Two Key Injuries Setting Back Josh McDaniels’ Raiders Even Further
The uphill climb for Josh McDaniels in his first season as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders just got a lot more difficult. The Raiders, coming off a Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which they blew a 17-point lead to tumble to 2-6 on the season, placed two key offensive weapons on the injured list Thursday, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.
Patriots Mailbag: Can Struggling Offense Be Fixed After Bye?
Time for a little bye-week New England Patriots mailbag. Let’s dive right in. 1. What are the chances Patricia and Judge can overcome the mistakes of the first half of the season and make this offense productive? 2. If they can’t, does Bill admit his mistake and bring in actual offensive coaches or does he double down?
Ryan Tannehill is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans
Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday for the Tennessee Titans, the Titans’ official website reports. Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that cost him starts last Sunday night versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the week before versus the Houston Texans. Malik Willis started that game, and although he showed he has more than enough athleticism to play quarterback at the NFL level, he’s not ready to throw the ball at that level. Willis only had 11 completions combined in those contests. That might have been enough to beat a team like the Texans, who are only competing for a top draft pick next April, but certainly not to compete with the Chiefs, who are looking for another Super Bowl victory.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0