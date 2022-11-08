Read full article on original website
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours
Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
Teen from Worcester, Massachusetts Finds Diamonds in Donated Jacket – Hunts to Find Widowed Husband
What would you do if you found two diamonds, a tennis bracelet, and two Gucci watches in a jacket at a donation based clothing drive?. Would you take the jacket and all of its worthy jewelry inside? Would you pawn the goods and turn a profit or try and hunt down the rightful owner?
Maine Man Clocked at 137 MPH on NH’s Interstate 95
An open bottle of alcohol was found in an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Maine man clocked speeding at 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland in a 65 mph zone early Saturday morning. Darryl Germain of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada in the northbound...
Husband Killed in Seabrook, NH Crash a Week Before Wedding
The couple that was struck while riding their motorcycle in Seabrook on November 5 had just made the final deposit paid to the venue where they would be celebrating their marriage the following week. Jessica Edom-Zajac and Jeff Zajac, who live in Saugus, Massachusetts, were riding a Harley Davidson south...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como, Italy Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Hollis, NH, Woman is Back at It Collecting Holiday Cards for Our Troops
Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber is an incredible and hilarious lady who started a non-profit organization 19 years ago. She sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but before anyone was allowed to eat, they were told to write out a holiday card to a military hero who wasn't able to spend the holiday with their family. She called it her family's "ticket to turkey”. In that moment, Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge was born.
Is the Famously Delicious, Mouthwatering In-N-Out Burger Chain Coming to Boston?
Oh please, please, PLEASE come to New England! In-N-Out is not just one of the most famously delicious, popular burger chains in the country, but also among the pickiest when it comes to opening its phenomenally incredible fast food chains. YUM, I love!. If you've had an In-N-Out then you...
Fenway Park in Boston Was Transformed into TopGolf Course for the Dating App Bumble
It may be one of the most said phrases among single, divorced, and widowed people -- dating sucks. Dating truly feels impossible in 2022, especially since we live in a digital world. Dating Apps. While dating apps are meant to make life easier and more digital-friendly in a world where...
Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park in New England is on Big Bear Mountain in New Hampshire
Open year round so you can enjoy crisp fall days, snow shoeing in the winter, vibrant spring walks, and adventurous summer outings, the Andres Institute of Art is free and open daily from dawn to dusk. It's just over the Massachusetts line in Brookline, New Hampshire about 25 minutes west of Nashua, New Hampshire.
I Bought Freakshow Wine at an NH Liquor Store and Had the Wildest Dream
If this is what's supposed to happen when you drink any blend from the Freakshow brand of wine, then it could be the most honest brand of any alcohol ever created. If not, well, what an amazing coincidence. But this past Friday night, I bought and split a bottle Freakshow Wine's Red Blend from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and had the most random, hilarious dream after. And literally felt pretty freakshow-ish.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire, Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
Biggest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing for Good
This is your last year to explore, get lost, and celebrate the season in New England's grandest Christmas experience in the region, complete with a life-size Elf on the Shelf and other fun characters. Have you ever been to this extensive Christmas experience in New England, or even heard of...
National Publication Claims Ogunquit, Maine, is the 2nd Best Town in the Country During Christmas Season
A town in southern Maine got quite a compliment from a national publication recently. The seaside town of Ogunquit was listed as one of the best towns to visit. However, it may not be what you're thinking, because this article has nothing to do with summer vacation. Travel + Leisure...
21 University of NH Students Invite You To Community Oven To Help
You hear people talk about First World problems, but for a group of University of New Hampshire students it's about Third World problems. Global Brigades is a non-profit, student-led organization working for global health in countries like Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. There was no such movement at...
Hate Graffiti Found in Exeter, NH’s Swasey Park Again
A swastika was reported on a shed on Exeter's Swasey Parkway Thursday morning, the second time a symbol of hate was found. Exeter Police said it was painted on the back of the building some time ago but not noticed until Thursday. The swastika was removed by police. The other...
The End of an Era as Beloved Dover, NH, Coffee Shop Changes Ownership
Adelle's Coffee shop in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, is ending its 14-=year run. I can hear my friends now, crying in their coffee cups. 4.5 thousand followers of Adelle's on Facebook can't be wrong. Local coffee shops are a community of people enjoying delicious sandwiches and cakes, but most importantly,...
Here’s How to Win Tickets to See Cody Johnson With Randy Houser in Massachusetts
Cody Johnson is ready to hit the road for his upcoming tour. The country singer will be coming to New England with Randy Houser as the two plan to stop at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 19, 2023. We want you to join in the fun and...
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
19th Century Tombstone for Young Teenager Returned to Its Proper Spot in a NH Cemetery
Stories like this are quite fascinating. Living in New England, there are historic graveyards all over the place. Call it weird, call it whatever, but yours truly occasionally enjoys strolling through these cemeteries, reading the headstones, and thinking about who these people were and what their lives were like. One...
