Londonderry, NH

Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours

Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
BOSTON, MA
Husband Killed in Seabrook, NH Crash a Week Before Wedding

The couple that was struck while riding their motorcycle in Seabrook on November 5 had just made the final deposit paid to the venue where they would be celebrating their marriage the following week. Jessica Edom-Zajac and Jeff Zajac, who live in Saugus, Massachusetts, were riding a Harley Davidson south...
SEABROOK, NH
Hollis, NH, Woman is Back at It Collecting Holiday Cards for Our Troops

Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber is an incredible and hilarious lady who started a non-profit organization 19 years ago. She sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but before anyone was allowed to eat, they were told to write out a holiday card to a military hero who wasn't able to spend the holiday with their family. She called it her family's "ticket to turkey”. In that moment, Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge was born.
HOLLIS, NH
I Bought Freakshow Wine at an NH Liquor Store and Had the Wildest Dream

If this is what's supposed to happen when you drink any blend from the Freakshow brand of wine, then it could be the most honest brand of any alcohol ever created. If not, well, what an amazing coincidence. But this past Friday night, I bought and split a bottle Freakshow Wine's Red Blend from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and had the most random, hilarious dream after. And literally felt pretty freakshow-ish.
LONDONDERRY, NH
21 University of NH Students Invite You To Community Oven To Help

You hear people talk about First World problems, but for a group of University of New Hampshire students it's about Third World problems. Global Brigades is a non-profit, student-led organization working for global health in countries like Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. There was no such movement at...
DURHAM, NH
Hate Graffiti Found in Exeter, NH’s Swasey Park Again

A swastika was reported on a shed on Exeter's Swasey Parkway Thursday morning, the second time a symbol of hate was found. Exeter Police said it was painted on the back of the building some time ago but not noticed until Thursday. The swastika was removed by police. The other...
EXETER, NH
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

