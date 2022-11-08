ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvua23.com

Flu cases spike in Alabama; among the highest in the nation

TUSCALOOSA – The state of Alabama is experiencing a record number of cases of influenza, making this the state’s highest incidence of flu activity since 2009. University of Alabama at Birmingham health professionals said the U.S. is seeing high numbers of influenza-like illnesses and confirmed flu. “Influenza-like illness...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break. Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009. “It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two adults, one child dead from flu as virus surges through Alabama

The Alabama Department of Health reported two adults and one child have died of influenza-like illness this season as the virus continues to circulate throughout the state. In its weekly influenza report, ADPH stated that all districts in the state have seen significant influenza activity. Statewide, the rate of influenza-like illnesses climbed to 11.54% last week from 10.9% during the week of Oct. 24.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

2 adults, 1 child die from the flu in Alabama

UPDATE: The ADPH on Thursday updated the number of dead to 4: 3 adults and 1 child. Alabama has reported its first flu deaths of the season. The Alabama Department of Public Health's weekly influenza report shows three influenza-related deaths. They include two adults and a child. Right now, 11.54%...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

ADPH: At least three deaths in Alabama from influenza

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health officials are sounding the alarm on rising flu cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting at least three deaths this year from the flu, and one of those was a child. Now, local health experts want to make sure Alabamians are most protected against the virus, especially before […]
HOOVER, AL
wvua23.com

UA research center helping fight Alabama’s opioid crisis

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama was recently chosen to help lead the fight against opioid addiction through the Southeast Regional Drug Data Center and Institute of Data and Analytics. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance is providing $3.5 million in funding for researchers to compile and analyze data from Alabama, as well as seven other nearby states.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
US105

PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years

Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Alabama debating curriculum requirement changes

Changes may be coming to the curriculum at the capstone. This change was discussed at Friday’s University of Alabama System Board of Trustees meeting. The general education reform proposal is currently being voted on by the 1,600 full-time faculty members at the university. The proposal includes a major reduction...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
ALABAMA STATE

