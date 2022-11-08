ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

WKRC

Ursuline wins OHSAA Division I state volleyball title

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ursuline Academy captured the OHSAA Division I state volleyball championship trophy on Saturday with a four-set victory over Rocky River Magnificat. The match was played at Irvin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The Lions won dropped the first set 21-25 before rebounding to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKU knocks off UC Clermont for first win of season

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) – The Northern Kentucky men's basketball squad got its first victory of the 2022-23 season, blowing out visiting UC Clermont, 89-49, at Truist Arena on Saturday afternoon. Marques Warrick paced the Norse offense with a game-high 26 points on a 10-of-20 performance from the field,...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Breakfast event honors African-American senior veterans

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A special event here in the Tri-State pays tribute to heroes who have too often been unsung. African-American senior vets were honored at a special breakfast Friday morning at new Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn. Organizers say they wanted to thank those who fought for the freedoms...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Golden Alert for missing Florence man canceled

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Florence man, who they say is in need of his medication. The sheriff's office says 31-year-old Joshua Lively is not believed to be a threat to himself or others, but he can suffer from paranoia and delusions without his medication.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Police investigating stabbing in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Survey shows which college majors are the most regretted

CINCINNATI (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Most people have regrets, and a new survey is showing which college majors graduates regret the most. The survey from ZipRecruiter shows 44% of job-seekers right now say they regret their college major. The most-regretted major, according to the survey, was journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Scattered snow showers in forecast for Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A weak disturbance arriving on Saturday could bring some scattered rain and snow showers to the Cincinnati area. Local 12 Chief Meteorologist John Gumm says timing is the key. If that disturbance arrives earlier in the day when it's colder, it would mainly be snow showers. If it's a little slower and arrives in the afternoon when it's warmer that would result in a mix of both rain and snow.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati wants developers' best plans for site near Music Hall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The city of Cincinnati is looking for redevelopment plans for a large piece of property located near Music Hall. A request for proposals for the Town Center Garage site was issued by the city’s department of community and economic development Sept. 14, months after a national developer made known its interest in redeveloping the site.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Nitro Extreme brings big-budget movie stunts to Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Your family can experience extreme motor sports in Northern Kentucky over the weekend. Nitro Extreme is bringing its big-budget movie stunts to Florence. Local 12's Chelsea Sick jumped in the passenger seat Friday morning to get a firsthand feel for some of the stunts families will...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Fairfield City Schools honors veterans through assembly

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Veteran’s Day assembly was held at Fairfield North Elementary School Friday to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces. Kindergarten through 5th grade students worked to learn songs and write speeches to pay homage to those who served. A handful...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

1 injured after semis collide on Kentucky highway

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man was hospitalized after an accident in Alexandria. Officials say that two tractor trailers collided on the AA Highway near Owl Creek and E Alexandria Pike. One driver was taken to UC, but there is no word on his condition. Crews were sent to clean...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WKRC

Tri-State businesses offer deals for Veterans Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are plenty of deals around the Tri-State Friday to honor those who've served. Veterans can eat free at McDonalds, Tom + Chee, Gold Star Chili, White Castle, and Graeter's. Jiffy Lube is also offering 50 percent off oil changes for veterans. Veterans can get a discount...
CINCINNATI, OH

