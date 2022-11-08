CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A weak disturbance arriving on Saturday could bring some scattered rain and snow showers to the Cincinnati area. Local 12 Chief Meteorologist John Gumm says timing is the key. If that disturbance arrives earlier in the day when it's colder, it would mainly be snow showers. If it's a little slower and arrives in the afternoon when it's warmer that would result in a mix of both rain and snow.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO