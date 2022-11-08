Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Related
WKRC
Ursuline wins OHSAA Division I state volleyball title
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ursuline Academy captured the OHSAA Division I state volleyball championship trophy on Saturday with a four-set victory over Rocky River Magnificat. The match was played at Irvin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The Lions won dropped the first set 21-25 before rebounding to...
WKRC
Bearcats football honors members of C-Stars during game for Veterans Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - UC Health honors members of the C-Stars program at the Bearcats football game Friday in honor of Veterans Day. C-Stars is one of only three programs of its kind in the nation. It was created to help Air Force healthcare providers strengthen their skills by working with...
WKRC
DeJulius leads five double-figure scorers to lead UC past Eastern Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Senior guard David DeJulius led five University of Cincinnati players in double figures in an 87-69 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. DeJulius tallied 22 points and junior forward Jarrett Hensley had 11 points off the bench,. Joining DeJulius and Hensley in double...
WKRC
NKU knocks off UC Clermont for first win of season
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) – The Northern Kentucky men's basketball squad got its first victory of the 2022-23 season, blowing out visiting UC Clermont, 89-49, at Truist Arena on Saturday afternoon. Marques Warrick paced the Norse offense with a game-high 26 points on a 10-of-20 performance from the field,...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky high school announces varsity football starting in 2026
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - In late August of this year, St. Henry District High School had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new turf field that was lined for football, which sparked the rumor that the school was going to start a football program, and Friday the school confirmed that. In a...
WKRC
Anderson cruises past Edgewood 55-35 to advance to Regional Finals
MORROW, Ohio (WKRC) - Anderson cruised past Edgewood 55-35 to end the Cougars' 11-game win streak and advance to the Division II Regional Finals. The Raptors will meet Kings next Friday.
WKRC
Veteran given the honor of flipping the switch for Nights of Lights at Coney Island
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A veteran was honored for his service Friday evening and selected to flip the switch for the Night of Lights at Coney Island. Among the 2000 bright lights at the show, it was not an installation, but rather a person who was shining the brightest. Sgt. Gary...
WKRC
Passenger with box cutter on flight from Cincinnati to Tampa forces emergency landing
ATLANTA (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing Friday night after a passenger was found with a box cutter. According to an Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport official, a person on the plane “threatened to stab passengers and crew members” around 9 p.m. Flight...
WKRC
Breakfast event honors African-American senior veterans
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A special event here in the Tri-State pays tribute to heroes who have too often been unsung. African-American senior vets were honored at a special breakfast Friday morning at new Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn. Organizers say they wanted to thank those who fought for the freedoms...
WKRC
Golden Alert for missing Florence man canceled
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Florence man, who they say is in need of his medication. The sheriff's office says 31-year-old Joshua Lively is not believed to be a threat to himself or others, but he can suffer from paranoia and delusions without his medication.
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market has gifts for everyone, opportunities to give back
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is back at the Duke Energy Convention Center over the weekend. Whether you are looking for handmade gifts, toys, holiday decor, food, or wine, you will find something for everyone at the holiday market. More than 300 vendors, including many small and...
WKRC
Police investigating stabbing in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
WKRC
Survey shows which college majors are the most regretted
CINCINNATI (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Most people have regrets, and a new survey is showing which college majors graduates regret the most. The survey from ZipRecruiter shows 44% of job-seekers right now say they regret their college major. The most-regretted major, according to the survey, was journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.
WKRC
KY. Secretary of State Adams says KY changes needed after long lines on election day
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Kentucky's top election leader says something needs to change after folks waited in long lines locally and across Kentucky this week. From Kenton County to Louisville, thousands of Kentucky voters faced lines of an hour or more to cast their ballot. During a legislative committee hearing Thursday,...
WKRC
Scattered snow showers in forecast for Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A weak disturbance arriving on Saturday could bring some scattered rain and snow showers to the Cincinnati area. Local 12 Chief Meteorologist John Gumm says timing is the key. If that disturbance arrives earlier in the day when it's colder, it would mainly be snow showers. If it's a little slower and arrives in the afternoon when it's warmer that would result in a mix of both rain and snow.
WKRC
Cincinnati wants developers' best plans for site near Music Hall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The city of Cincinnati is looking for redevelopment plans for a large piece of property located near Music Hall. A request for proposals for the Town Center Garage site was issued by the city’s department of community and economic development Sept. 14, months after a national developer made known its interest in redeveloping the site.
WKRC
Nitro Extreme brings big-budget movie stunts to Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Your family can experience extreme motor sports in Northern Kentucky over the weekend. Nitro Extreme is bringing its big-budget movie stunts to Florence. Local 12's Chelsea Sick jumped in the passenger seat Friday morning to get a firsthand feel for some of the stunts families will...
WKRC
Fairfield City Schools honors veterans through assembly
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Veteran’s Day assembly was held at Fairfield North Elementary School Friday to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces. Kindergarten through 5th grade students worked to learn songs and write speeches to pay homage to those who served. A handful...
WKRC
1 injured after semis collide on Kentucky highway
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man was hospitalized after an accident in Alexandria. Officials say that two tractor trailers collided on the AA Highway near Owl Creek and E Alexandria Pike. One driver was taken to UC, but there is no word on his condition. Crews were sent to clean...
WKRC
Tri-State businesses offer deals for Veterans Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are plenty of deals around the Tri-State Friday to honor those who've served. Veterans can eat free at McDonalds, Tom + Chee, Gold Star Chili, White Castle, and Graeter's. Jiffy Lube is also offering 50 percent off oil changes for veterans. Veterans can get a discount...
Comments / 0