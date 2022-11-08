Read full article on original website
Democrats, Republicans make final push before election day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti are making one last-ditch effort to get your vote. However, a big chunk of the votes has already been cast. More than 439,000 people voted absentee or early this year in the midterm. That’s slightly […]
Former educator who served prison time for embezzlement has new education job
We are working to learn whether the man has paid restitution to the Public Education Department and the Southwest Learning Center.
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Autopsies on Bernalillo County first responders who died in a crash in New Mexico this summer have been released.
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
Yvette Herrell concedes race for CD2 seat to Gabe Vasquez
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez ended Wednesday evening as Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory in the contentious race for the seat. Around 5:00 p.m., Herrell conceded to Vasquez with a post to her Facebook page saying she was disappointed but “incredibly proud” of […]
FBI, Albuquerque police searching for bank robbery suspect; Up to $2K reward offered for info
Officials said the robbery took place Saturday morning.
Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces
Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/.
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home.
Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business
Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business. Crego Roofing said they've heard from other businesses in the area with similar stories.
Man who died in Albuquerque officer-involved shooting identified
No officers were injured in the incident.
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
Albuquerque veterans treated to free breakfast in honor of Veterans Day
"It's just a small token of appreciation for the veterans in the district, and throughout the city," said ABQ City Councilor Klarissa Peña. She continued, "We do this every year just to honor the men and women that have served in the military."
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque
Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center
According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children is facing hunger issues.
Suspicious death investigated as homicide south of Tijeras
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains, south of Tijeras near Cedro. Information is limited but it is being investigated as a homicide. This story is developing.
Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead
The city isn't quite sure how much the proposed plans will cost.
