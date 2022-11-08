ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

KRQE News 13

Democrats, Republicans make final push before election day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti are making one last-ditch effort to get your vote. However, a big chunk of the votes has already been cast. More than 439,000 people voted absentee or early this year in the midterm. That’s slightly […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell concedes race for CD2 seat to Gabe Vasquez

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez ended Wednesday evening as Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory in the contentious race for the seat. Around 5:00 p.m., Herrell conceded to Vasquez with a post to her Facebook page saying she was disappointed but “incredibly proud” of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home

Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business

Crego Roofing said they've heard from other businesses in the area with similar stories. KRQE reached out to Bernalillo County Sheriff for more information but did not hear back. Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business.
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque

Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police search for teen accused in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 18-year-old Damion Phillip Luis Gallegos aka “Rage.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is wanted on multiple charges. APD says officers responded to a crash near Lomas Blvd. and 2nd St. They say all three people in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

