NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO