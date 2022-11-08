Yet another immersive experience is taking to the NYC stage, and this time history buffs will have their fair share of fun. A new experience centered around the figure of Egyptian pharaoh King Tut is setting up shop at Pier 36, and it is ready to transport visitors back to ancient Egypt. Dubbed "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience," the new digital exhibit includes multiple galleries to fully walk guests through the story and the history of the legendary king.

