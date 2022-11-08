COLUMBIANA OH- It is the time all basketball fans have waited for. The start of the season is just about here. We continue our basketball previews with a trip to Columbiana to check in on their boys program. The Clippers play in a very competitive EOAC. Lots of teams have hopes of ending the year at the top. The Clippers hope to be in the mix as well, like they have so many times in the past. Last year they finished 10-4 in the conference, and 11-12 overall. With plenty of games that they feel they could have won, Columbiana has high hopes. This season the Clippers open their campaign on November 25 on the road at Mineral Ridge.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO