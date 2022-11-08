Read full article on original website
CANFIELD TAKES DOWN URSULINE TO GET A REMATCH WITH CHARDON
NILES, OH- Canfield and Ursuline met for the first time since 1984 at Bo Rein Memorial Stadium for the regional semifinal in division three, region nine. Canfield got the early lead in the ballgame and took that lead the rest of the way to advance to the regional final for the second time in the last three years.
RANGE IS FOR REAL; RAIDERS WASH AWAY MOONEY
GIRARD, OH- On the soggiest Friday night since July, two historically winning programs went toe-to-toe for the first time in their varsity football history. Some said it would never happen, others claim it was destiny this season – either way, we were served reality on Friday night in Arrowhead Stadium in Girard, and it was the Raiders that came away victorious 34-6 when the final snap was taken.
A.O.B. IS A-OK!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It doesn’t take very long to look at Cardinal Mooney film and see that junior QB, Ashton O’Brien is the straw that stirs the drink on offense. With his creativity to make big-time throws and race past defenders- AOB is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Mahoning Valley. Not to mention, his smarts and general football IQ are off the charts.
NEVER AN EASY DAY AT THE BEACH
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Anytime an offensive line lines up against standout Defensive Tackle, Caleb Beachum, it’s probably going to be a long day at work. Beachum who punches in at 5’11, 235 on the roster has turned into a beast on the interior line for Cardinal Mooney Cardinals. While...
URSULINE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 12) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It wasn’t pretty, but a second half onslaught helped catapult Ursuline into the Division 3 Region 9 semifinals. The Irish fell behind Tallmadge 14-0 early in the second quarter, but 38 unanswered points by Ursuline was more than enough for the Irish to pull away from the Blue Devils. Ursuline will face off with another valley power this week, the Canfield Cardinals. Canfield and their star quarterback Broc Lowry defeated Aurora 42-14 a week ago in a dominating performance.
COLUMBIANA BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TODD JOHNSON
COLUMBIANA OH- It is the time all basketball fans have waited for. The start of the season is just about here. We continue our basketball previews with a trip to Columbiana to check in on their boys program. The Clippers play in a very competitive EOAC. Lots of teams have hopes of ending the year at the top. The Clippers hope to be in the mix as well, like they have so many times in the past. Last year they finished 10-4 in the conference, and 11-12 overall. With plenty of games that they feel they could have won, Columbiana has high hopes. This season the Clippers open their campaign on November 25 on the road at Mineral Ridge.
WEST BRANCH GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH WALT DESHIELDS
BELOIT OH- West Branch girls basketball is one of the few teams in the YSN family that can say they’ve had multiple appearances in state over the last decade. Their most recent coming in 2020. Although last season, they didn’t quite reach that goal, you can always see the Warriors as a threat to go that far. Last season West Branch finished with a record of 21-6 (9-3). They won a district championship before falling in the regional semifinals. They return a lot of pieces from a season ago, and have added some new weapons. You can always count on West Branch to be a contender. The season will top off for them on November 18 at home against Canton South.
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
ELECTION 2022: Stark With Commissioner, Judge Races
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are some Stark County races. Democrat DaMonda Streeter would like to occupy the commissioner’s seat now held by Republican Janet Creighton. This, while Michelle Cordova and Matthew Kreitzer are contending for the Family Court judgeship on the common pleas court.
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
Claude Edwards Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends. Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown...
Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much
The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
ELECTION 2022 | Here are results from around the Mahoning Valley
In one of the most contentious races on ballots in the Mahoning Valley, Republican state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, was elected to a second four-year term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Hagan of Youngstown. In state House races:. Rep. Al Cutrona of Canfield, R-59th, defeated Canfield City Councilman Bruce...
Medical Mutual will leave downtown Cleveland headquarters in favor of former American Greetings site in Brooklyn
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Medical Mutual of Ohio has decided to leave its downtown Cleveland headquarters, opting to move all its Northeast Ohio employees to Brooklyn in 2023. In an email to employees, the insurance company said that in January it would start to move workers in phases.
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
Arraignment continued for man accused of killing 2 Cleveland brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arraignment for a 24-year-old man accused of killing two Cleveland brothers in July 2020 was continued Wednesday, because David Spivey has not yet been extradited from Texas. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Spivey in Houston, Texas in October. Spivey was...
Election 2022: Winner picked in Trumbull County Commissioners’ seat
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a close race, but voters picked Denny Malloy over Democrat Mike O’Brien for the Trumbull County Commissioner’s seat, left vacant by Frank Fuda’s retirement at the end of the year. It was part of a Republican wave in Trumbull County.
Canton man dies in ATV crash
A Canton man died after the ATV he was driving crashed in Tuscarawas County.
Voters select new Trumbull County Auditor
(WKBN) – Voters have chosen a candidate to replace Trumbull County’s longtime Auditor Adrian Biviano, who is retiring. Republican Martha Yoder received the majority of the vote, defeating Democrat Tod Latell by a narrow margin, according to unofficial voting returns. It will be the first time that someone...
