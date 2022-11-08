Read full article on original website
Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida
MIAMI (AP) – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane led officials...
Flu cases spike in Alabama; among the highest in the nation
TUSCALOOSA – The state of Alabama is experiencing a record number of cases of influenza, making this the state’s highest incidence of flu activity since 2009. University of Alabama at Birmingham health professionals said the U.S. is seeing high numbers of influenza-like illnesses and confirmed flu. “Influenza-like illness...
UA research center helping fight Alabama’s opioid crisis
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama was recently chosen to help lead the fight against opioid addiction through the Southeast Regional Drug Data Center and Institute of Data and Analytics. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance is providing $3.5 million in funding for researchers to compile and analyze data from Alabama, as well as seven other nearby states.
Alabama debating curriculum requirement changes
Changes may be coming to the curriculum at the capstone. This change was discussed at Friday’s University of Alabama System Board of Trustees meeting. The general education reform proposal is currently being voted on by the 1,600 full-time faculty members at the university. The proposal includes a major reduction...
High School Football Playoff Recap: Nov. 11, 2022
WVUA-23’s recaps the second week of the AHSAA playoffs, as well as Alabama soccer’s victory over Jackson State in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Enjoy highlights from:. -Saraland vs Hillcrest. -Lauderdale County vs Gordo. -Andalusia vs American Christian Academy (ACA) -Tuscaloosa Academy vs Lexington. -Falkville...
