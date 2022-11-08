Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Unofficial vote count favors Democrat in NM District 2 race
New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District remained too close to call early Wednesday.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
elpasomatters.org
In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains
Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
KVIA
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: My first 90 days as El Paso Chamber president & CEO
As of Nov. 3, I have been in my role at the El Paso Chamber for 90 days. It has been a whirlwind of experiences and encounters, and I have learned a great deal in a short period of time. Our operations tempo has never been faster, and judging by...
Brian Kennedy continues to lead in District 1 City Council race but is short of majority
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Attorney Brian Kennedy, a who ran the El Paso County Coliseum for years, continues to lead in the City Council District 1 race but is short of a majority. Kennedy had 8,542 or 41.62 percent of the votes after the latest update at 11:30 p.m. As of 11:30, 140 of […]
All three city of El Paso bond issues now appear to be headed to passing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All three of city of El Paso bond issues are leading after the latest update of voting totals released at 11:30 p.m. Proposition A, which would allocate $246.48 million for road improvements, is leading with 76,185 “yes” votes or 61.19 percent to 48,329 “no” votes or 38.81 percent. Proposition B, […]
El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing Them
On Wednesday morning, Beto O'Rourke was down by 11 percentage points with some votes still being counted as he lost to Governor Greg Abbott. O’Rourke won in 19 counties which was less than the 32 counties he won against Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate.
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
KVIA
Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces
EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
KFOX 14
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
El Paso CBP officers seize $420K worth of methamphetamine in railcar
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border officers at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000. The seizure occurred on Nov. 9 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting an X-ray […]
Incumbent Salcido still leading big in D5, Rodriguez leads but below 50% in D6
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent Isabel Salcido continues to hold a big lead in City Council District 5. Salcido has 6,016 votes or 65.12 percent after updated results were released at 11:30 p.m. Richard Genera has 1,687 votes or 18.26 percent and Felix J. Munoz has 1,535 or 16.62 percent. District 5 represents the […]
Comments / 0