Dan Donegan Names Best Disturbed Song to Introduce People to the Band

Disturbed have amassed quite an impressive catalog since arriving on the scene in 2000. While "Stupify" was the song that introduced most to the band, there are fans that have come along at different periods in the band's history and some who may still not have taken that deep dive. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, guitarist Dan Donegan revealed which song he feels would be the best introduction to the group for the uninitiated.
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50

Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
HipHopDX.com

Offset Delivers Emotional Speech At TakeOff’s Funeral

Offset delivered an emotional speech at TakeOff‘s funeral service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday (November 11). Cell phones and video equipment were not permitted during the sold-out service, however, someone managed to grab a few clips of the funeral, with one of those being Offset sharing words about his cousin and former Migos rhyme partner.
ATLANTA, GA
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial

Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
VIRGINIA STATE
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman

Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Slipped Disc

A 12 year-old boy got booed last night at Covent Garden

There is growing outrage at the incident during last night’s performance of Handel’s Alcina at Covent Garden when a man in the audience booed a 12 year-old boy who was singing the sweetest of arias. The man shouted ‘rubbish!’. He was neither evicted nor sanctioned. The ROH...
Vogue

Kylie Jenner Dares To Wear Puddle Pants In New York

New York City is a lot of things – a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut – but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
LANCASTER, CA
