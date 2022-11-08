Read full article on original website
Related
Lounge Version of Huge Blink-182 Song Featured in New Christmas Commercial
Though Blink-182 are clowning throughout the "All the Small Things" video, the song itself has a pretty sweet sentiment, and it's one that shines through even more in a new U.K. Christmas ad featuring a loungy version of Blink's 2000 single off their Enema of the State album. It's the...
Dan Donegan Names Best Disturbed Song to Introduce People to the Band
Disturbed have amassed quite an impressive catalog since arriving on the scene in 2000. While "Stupify" was the song that introduced most to the band, there are fans that have come along at different periods in the band's history and some who may still not have taken that deep dive. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, guitarist Dan Donegan revealed which song he feels would be the best introduction to the group for the uninitiated.
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50
Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Papa Roach React to ‘Last Resort’ Pop Makeover in New Movie Soundtrack
Papa Roach recently reacted to a new pop music cover version of their 2000 nu-metal hit "Last Resort." The cover is performed by pop singer Emma Zander. It appears in the soundtrack of the new sci-fi dramedy movie I'm Totally Fine, which came out on Nov. 4. Zander's "Last Resort"...
‘Crushing Metal': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Phantom Lord’ In Honor of the Zazulas
On the heels of releasing the full download of their recent old-school show in Florida, Metallica have started to unleash pro-shot videos of their performance, too, starting with the epic "Phantom Lord." As he was introducing the classic Kill 'Em All track to the crowd, James Hetfield said, "The title...
Madonna Posts Another "Dancing" TikTok
Madonna posted another entertaining TikTok featuring her dancing.
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
HipHopDX.com
Offset Delivers Emotional Speech At TakeOff’s Funeral
Offset delivered an emotional speech at TakeOff‘s funeral service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday (November 11). Cell phones and video equipment were not permitted during the sold-out service, however, someone managed to grab a few clips of the funeral, with one of those being Offset sharing words about his cousin and former Migos rhyme partner.
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Sweetest Moments With Son Prince: Family Album
His legacy. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed their son, Prince, one year before the pop star's death at age 34. The "Aaron's Party" singer and his then-fiancée became parents in November 2021. At the time, Carter revealed that Martin underwent an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor. Shortly after Prince's birth, the Florida […]
ZZ Top Bassist Explains Why He Played Giant 17-String Bass Onstage
ZZ Top bassist Elwood Francis has now explained why he whipped out a massive 17-string bass guitar onstage with the long-running classic rock band last week. Francis, formerly a stage technician for ZZ Top, joined the group as their new bass player last year after the death of longtime ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.
'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video
Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
AOL Corp
Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial
Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
Johnny Depp Models Green Loungewear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Johnny Depp made his surprise appearance in Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.” on Tuesday. The fourth annual Savage x Fenty show can be streamed online through the Prime Video platform. In visuals shared from the show, Depp leans against a tree before walking through a...
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
talentrecap.com
Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Slipped Disc
A 12 year-old boy got booed last night at Covent Garden
There is growing outrage at the incident during last night’s performance of Handel’s Alcina at Covent Garden when a man in the audience booed a 12 year-old boy who was singing the sweetest of arias. The man shouted ‘rubbish!’. He was neither evicted nor sanctioned. The ROH...
Vogue
Kylie Jenner Dares To Wear Puddle Pants In New York
New York City is a lot of things – a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut – but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house
Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
Daniel Fawcett, Ex-Guitarist for Canadian Rock Icons Helix, Found Murdered
The musician Dan Fawcett, who played guitar in the longtime Canadian hard rock band Helix in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Gibbons Park in London, Ontario, Canada, according to the CBC. He was 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed Fawcett's death...
Loudwire
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0