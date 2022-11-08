ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
KTRE

Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

In a record-setting expensive race, Texas Governor Greg Abbott fended off Democrat Beto O’Rourke and is headed to a record-tying third term in office. “Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message,” Abbott said in McAllen. The celebration caps off a campaign focused on border security and being tough on crime.
fox7austin.com

Texas election results from 2022 midterms

AUSTIN, Texas - The polls are closed and some ballots are still being counted after a busy Election Day in Central Texas and across the country. Millions headed to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. In Texas, all eyes were on the big statewide...
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Texas Observer

Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde

A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
