South Texas, Abbott vs. O’Rourke, and Harris County: Here are the biggest things to watch for on election night
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans are looking to capitalize on a favorable national environment Tuesday in a host of elections for offices from governor to chief executive of the country’s third-most-populous county.
Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state
TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here. And when the polls closed at 7 p.m., the results started streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke. Our election results page will update in real-time...
Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Abbott and Patrick widen lead over challengers in early voting polling - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - It is finally time to "choose", in Harris County, throughout the Lone Star state, and across the entire nation. Here in Texas where the border is in crisis, elective abortion has been banned, school children have been massacred, and the power grid failed, a majority of Texans appear "inclined" as they say to "dance with who brung them."
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
Gov. Greg Abbott to Host Election Night Watch Party in McAllen; Here's Why
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will hold his election watch party at a venue in McAllen on Tuesday, the last of many visits he’s made to the Rio Grande Valley during his bid for reelection. "I think by showing up here it's also a sign, he's trying to project to...
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
In a record-setting expensive race, Texas Governor Greg Abbott fended off Democrat Beto O’Rourke and is headed to a record-tying third term in office. “Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message,” Abbott said in McAllen. The celebration caps off a campaign focused on border security and being tough on crime.
Texas election results from 2022 midterms
AUSTIN, Texas - The polls are closed and some ballots are still being counted after a busy Election Day in Central Texas and across the country. Millions headed to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. In Texas, all eyes were on the big statewide...
Uvalde school shooting: Call logs released between Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS director
AUSTIN, Texas - New call logs were released regarding the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released call logs between Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw showing a lack of urgency from the governor. Gutierrez says he has had the logs...
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Dan Patrick is projected to win over Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lieutenant Governor
Republican incumbent Dan Patrick claims third victory after going head-to-head with Democrat Mike Collier for the 2022 Texas Lieutenant Governor race.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor
Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6Screenshot from Twitter. Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
