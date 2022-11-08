Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Earlier this month, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents...
‘Major forest fire’ burning in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Crews from at least 19 fire companies in six counties on Wednesday night are battling what’s described as a “major forest fire” in an area a couple of miles east of the Elk Country Visitor Center near Benezette, the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range. Reports by...
State College
Hundreds of Penn State Faculty Are Publicly and Privately Questioning University Leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic
Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
Blair County’s Lakemont Park getting ready for Holiday Lights on the Lake
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s going to be looking like the holidays soon in Blair County as Lakemont Park will be having its annual Holiday Lights on the Lake. The lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. They will then continue to remain on display until Jan. 8 and people can […]
After a ‘long road,’ the first phase of the Jacksonville Road project is open in Centre County
The second phase of the Jacksonville Road project is expected to go out for bid in 2023.
Altoona’s Texas Roadhouse meat cutter participating in cutting competition
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona Texas Roadhouse meat cutter Dan Diehl plans to give it his all as he heads for the annual Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge. The first round of this challenge begins on Monday, Nov. 14 at the York Ice Arena. Diehl will compete against thirteen other meat cutters within the state. Each cutter is tasked […]
Onward State
REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
State College
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte
South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
Altoona traffic light replacement to start next week
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Traffic signal upgrades will begin on Monday, November 14th on 13th Avenue at the 12th Street intersection and the 13th Street intersection. The work is expected to last throughout the winter months. Although every attempt will be made to keep traffic moving in the area throughout the project, there may […]
Penn State wrestlers young and old shine in opening-night, 44-3 defeat of Lock Haven
If opening night is any indication, Penn State wrestling is heading for another best-selling, award-winning season. While Rec Hall in so many ways is far from Broadway, the top-ranked Nittany Lions put on a show that fans will line up to see again and again for the next four months.
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield Holds Off Late St. Marys Drive to Claim D9 3A Football Title
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Isaac Putt’s interception in the corner of the end zone with just over 20 seconds remaining sealed a 13-7 win for Clearfield over St. Marys in the District 9 Class 3A Championship. Putt snagged Justin Dornisch’s halfback pass attempt as the Flying Dutch were facing...
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Centre County
UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Avoid the area: Wall collapse in Bellefonte causes lane closure, detour
South Water Street may be down to one lane “for some time,” PennDOT said on Saturday.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889
On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
Letters: It’s time to truly honor Joe Paterno; Penn State continues to be academic leader
It’s time for “Paterno Field” at Beaver Stadium, a Petersburg resident writes.
