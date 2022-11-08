ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Comments / 0

Related
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Earlier this month, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents...
NorthcentralPA.com

New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic

Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Onward State

REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley

Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
State College

Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte

South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona traffic light replacement to start next week

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Traffic signal upgrades will begin on Monday, November 14th on 13th Avenue at the 12th Street intersection and the 13th Street intersection. The work is expected to last throughout the winter months. Although every attempt will be made to keep traffic moving in the area throughout the project, there may […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Centre County

UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889

On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy