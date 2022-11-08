Read full article on original website
Pence: Trump ‘endangered me and my family’
The former vice president also described Trump's words and actions as "reckless."
The Other Guy l Never in a million years
Election season has come to a close and it’s been an interesting cycle. There a lot of folks cheering that it’s over and done with. While I hate to be the bearer of bad news, 2024 is right around the corner, folks. If you think this past season...
Other Voices l Thank you Citrus for entrusting us with elections
Here we are with the 2022 elections behind us. Wow that was quick!. It sounds so easy to say, but getting here is not as easy as it may seem. My staff spent many long hours, with months and months of planning working with hundreds of election workers preparing for each election. Every “I” must be dotted, and every “t” crossed. Challenges will come and you must be prepared.
Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country's first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country's new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in the pre-election...
Pope lunches with poor, denounces 'sirens of populism'
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ate lunch with hundreds of refugees, poor and homeless people on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping society's weakest and denounced the “sirens of populism” that drown out their cries for help. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World...
‘Disinformation’ can be a crime, 1st Circuit rules
(CN) — New Hampshire lawmakers did not run afoul of the Constitution in making it a crime to ridicule people with false statements, the First Circuit held Tuesday, but a concurring judge said it’s time for the Supreme Court to overrule its precedent in this area. “The case...
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:56 p.m. EST
BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy. He posted photos of the artwork in Borodyanka on his Instagram page. The Ukrainian town was the scene of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred hulks. The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on crumpled blocks of concrete. Other Banksy-like murals now also adorn other war-damaged walls in the area but haven't been confirmed as his by him.
