Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Mysuncoast.com
North Port debris collection ramping back up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
Mysuncoast.com
Sunshine Skyway Bridge still closed as Tropical Storm Nicole exits area
(WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole has caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday morning and is still closed hour later. Drivers have spoken to ABC7, stating that the bridge closure has...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port prepares for Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
Mysuncoast.com
Cold front to move through Sunday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Nicole gone and high pressure building in we can expect to see a nice weekend with warm weather on Saturday and only a very small chance for a few late day showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s at the beach and mid 80s inland. The rain chance is at 20%
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port announces delays and closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Storm has paused debris collection due to increasing winds expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. Collection will resume when the system passes. Crews have been working diligently to collect construction and demolition and vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian, with more...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County launches new damage reporting tool
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can now report damage from storms and other events using an online form. The county has launched a new feature of Crisis Track, the tool it uses to track damage assessments, to allow anyone to report damage. “Crisis Track is a proven tool....
Mysuncoast.com
Sand sculptors work through red tide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival is taking place on Siesta Key this week, and sculptors are facing the negative impact of red tide across the Suncoast. Red tide, a type of harmful algae, has been detected on Siesta Key beach where the Crystal Classic...
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
Longboat Observer
Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey
The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide found at all Sarasota public beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide has been found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Health reported Thursday. If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation. Warning signs have been posted at all 16 Sarasota County beaches to advise the public that...
Longboat Observer
Nicole's tropical storm winds could arrive in Sarasota-Manatee Wednesday
Manatee County opened Freedom Elementary School, located at 9515 State Road 64, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 to serve as a "Safe Haven" shelter. The pet-friendly shelter is open for residents who want to evacuate their homes voluntarily if they think their homes could be compromised as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
Longboat Observer
Pedestrian killed on Clark Road, FHP says
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Sarasota woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road on Friday. Troopers reported the 32-year-old Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. incident near Gulf Gate. In a report, the FHP said a 62-year-old Venice man was driving eastbound in the inside lane of Clark Road when his pickup truck hit the woman in the travel lane.
Mysuncoast.com
Southside Baptist Church raises funds to fix damaged roof
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of people shuffled through Southside Baptist Church on Saturday, perusing tables of clothes, dishware and toys. While garage sales are a typical weekend morning pastime, this one is for a greater cause. The church is hosting the sale in an effort to get one of...
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County preparing for Nicole
Northern parts of Southwest Florida will feel the harsher effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. This is all happening while DeSoto County remains at a level two activation for the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The DeSoto County Emergency Operation Center said it will remain under a level two activation. This means...
usf.edu
On-site D-SNAP location in Charlotte and Sarasota counties open November 13 through 15
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location for Charlotte and Sarasota counties starting Sunday through Tuesday for applicants to complete in-person interviews on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance...
Highlands, Pasco schools to close due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms near the Bahamas. As a precaution, some Tampa Bay area schools have announced school closures.
Mysuncoast.com
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice. “This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes...
Comments / 0