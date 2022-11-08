ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

North Port debris collection ramping back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port prepares for Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cold front to move through Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Nicole gone and high pressure building in we can expect to see a nice weekend with warm weather on Saturday and only a very small chance for a few late day showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s at the beach and mid 80s inland. The rain chance is at 20%
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port announces delays and closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Storm has paused debris collection due to increasing winds expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. Collection will resume when the system passes. Crews have been working diligently to collect construction and demolition and vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian, with more...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County launches new damage reporting tool

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can now report damage from storms and other events using an online form. The county has launched a new feature of Crisis Track, the tool it uses to track damage assessments, to allow anyone to report damage. “Crisis Track is a proven tool....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sand sculptors work through red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival is taking place on Siesta Key this week, and sculptors are facing the negative impact of red tide across the Suncoast. Red tide, a type of harmful algae, has been detected on Siesta Key beach where the Crystal Classic...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey

The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide found at all Sarasota public beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide has been found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Health reported Thursday. If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation. Warning signs have been posted at all 16 Sarasota County beaches to advise the public that...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Nicole's tropical storm winds could arrive in Sarasota-Manatee Wednesday

Manatee County opened Freedom Elementary School, located at 9515 State Road 64, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 to serve as a "Safe Haven" shelter. The pet-friendly shelter is open for residents who want to evacuate their homes voluntarily if they think their homes could be compromised as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Pedestrian killed on Clark Road, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Sarasota woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road on Friday. Troopers reported the 32-year-old Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. incident near Gulf Gate. In a report, the FHP said a 62-year-old Venice man was driving eastbound in the inside lane of Clark Road when his pickup truck hit the woman in the travel lane.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Southside Baptist Church raises funds to fix damaged roof

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of people shuffled through Southside Baptist Church on Saturday, perusing tables of clothes, dishware and toys. While garage sales are a typical weekend morning pastime, this one is for a greater cause. The church is hosting the sale in an effort to get one of...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County preparing for Nicole

Northern parts of Southwest Florida will feel the harsher effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. This is all happening while DeSoto County remains at a level two activation for the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The DeSoto County Emergency Operation Center said it will remain under a level two activation. This means...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

On-site D-SNAP location in Charlotte and Sarasota counties open November 13 through 15

The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location for Charlotte and Sarasota counties starting Sunday through Tuesday for applicants to complete in-person interviews on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy