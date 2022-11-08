ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Ten players to watch in Florida’s week 11 clash with South Carolina

It’s gameday in Gainesville. Florida is recognizing 18 seniors in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon before their week 11 clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gators are seeking their sixth win and bowl eligibility in this SEC East matchup. Gator Country gives you ten players to look out...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Five takeaways from Florida’s week 11 victory over South Carolina

The Florida Gators defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon inside the Swamp. Florida leaned on a strong rushing attack and a stifling defensive performance to push the Gators to their sixth win of the season. It was a dominating game from start to the finish for the first time this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators blowout South Carolina in the Swamp

The Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4) dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon by winning 38-6 Anthony Richardson and the Gators’ offense jumped out to a 28-0 lead and the Gators’ defense allowed less than 100 yards of total offense for much of the first half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators roundtable / previewing South Carolina

The Florida Gators (5-4) are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) in week 11 of the college football season. Florida is looking for their sixth win, bringing them bowl eligibility in Billy Napier’s first season. Gator Country provides a Florida Gators roundtable, previewing the Gators SEC...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Part two of our Florida Football Mailbag / Nov. 10th edition

The Florida Gators are 3/4ths of the way through the 2022 college football season. Florida holds a record of 5-4 with three games left on their schedule. Gator Country provides part two of our November 10th Florida Football Mailbag, answering all your Gator football questions. MrB-Gator- Do you think Paul...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Quarterback Jaden Rashada flips from Miami to Florida

November and December are always months to watch as guys decommit and look for new schools but it’s usually because of a coaching change but on Thursday a prospect decommitted for other reasons. Miami quarterback Jaden Rashada (6-4, 185, Pittsburg, CA. High) decommitted from Miami and flipped to Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Friday Night Frenzy preview week 12: Florida Gators recruiting

It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are starting the high school football season. Like the past years Gator Country is going to do a preview every Thursday for all of the Florida Gators commits and on Monday we will do a full recap including stats and notes from the past weeks’ games.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
GAINESVILLE, FL
soultracks.com

Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour

(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuacounty.us

11-9-22 3:15 p.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Update – Waste Collection

All Alachua County and City of Gainesville waste collections regularly scheduled for Thursday will now be picked up on Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Rural Collection Centers will be closed on Friday due to the Veteran’s Day holiday...
ALACHUA, FL

