UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Gator Country
Florida defeats Kennesaw State 88 to 78 behind a monstrous performance from Colin Castleton
The Gators took care of business Friday night, defeating Kennesaw State 88 to 78. This game was more competitive than Florida’s season opener, but the Gators were able to pull away in the final five minutes to clinch their 2-0 start the season. It was a historic night for...
Gator Country
Ten players to watch in Florida’s week 11 clash with South Carolina
It’s gameday in Gainesville. Florida is recognizing 18 seniors in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon before their week 11 clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gators are seeking their sixth win and bowl eligibility in this SEC East matchup. Gator Country gives you ten players to look out...
Gator Country
Kennesaw State Preview: The Owls backcourt duo and other things to watch for Friday’s game
After the Gators opened the “Golden” era by defeating the Stony Brook Seawolves 81-45 in Monday’s season opener at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Florida will host the Kennesaw State Owls Friday at 7 p.m. Here are a few key notes to know about KSU before...
Gator Country
Five takeaways from Florida’s week 11 victory over South Carolina
The Florida Gators defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon inside the Swamp. Florida leaned on a strong rushing attack and a stifling defensive performance to push the Gators to their sixth win of the season. It was a dominating game from start to the finish for the first time this season.
Gator Country
Florida Gators blowout South Carolina in the Swamp
The Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4) dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) in the Swamp on Saturday afternoon by winning 38-6 Anthony Richardson and the Gators’ offense jumped out to a 28-0 lead and the Gators’ defense allowed less than 100 yards of total offense for much of the first half.
Gator Country
Florida Gators roundtable / previewing South Carolina
The Florida Gators (5-4) are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) in week 11 of the college football season. Florida is looking for their sixth win, bringing them bowl eligibility in Billy Napier’s first season. Gator Country provides a Florida Gators roundtable, previewing the Gators SEC...
Gator Country
PHOTO GALLERY: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on South Carolina
The Florida Gators are preparing for their final game at home in the Swamp for the 2022 season as they will take on South Carolina at 4 P.M. GatorCountry is live in the Swamp and brings you a photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators arrived at the stadium for Saturday’s game.
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Gator Country
Part two of our Florida Football Mailbag / Nov. 10th edition
The Florida Gators are 3/4ths of the way through the 2022 college football season. Florida holds a record of 5-4 with three games left on their schedule. Gator Country provides part two of our November 10th Florida Football Mailbag, answering all your Gator football questions. MrB-Gator- Do you think Paul...
Miami's Options After Jaden Rashada's Decommitment?
Miami Hurricanes next quarterback roster move?
Gator Country
Quarterback Jaden Rashada flips from Miami to Florida
November and December are always months to watch as guys decommit and look for new schools but it’s usually because of a coaching change but on Thursday a prospect decommitted for other reasons. Miami quarterback Jaden Rashada (6-4, 185, Pittsburg, CA. High) decommitted from Miami and flipped to Florida...
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy preview week 12: Florida Gators recruiting
It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are starting the high school football season. Like the past years Gator Country is going to do a preview every Thursday for all of the Florida Gators commits and on Monday we will do a full recap including stats and notes from the past weeks’ games.
mycbs4.com
Eastside High School vs. Gainesville High School Replay 11-4-22
Miss the Eastside High School vs. Gainesville High School game on 10/28 or just want to watch it again? We've got you covered.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
wuft.org
A community of modern-day garage bands thrives at a local Gainesville warehouse
The greatest underdog story in Gainesville doesn’t take place on the football field. It takes place at a modest Gainesville storage warehouse — where guitars alone wipe the floor with boxes and knickknacks. Walking the narrow alley of more than 30 storage units at the MiniMaxi Warehouse, the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
soultracks.com
Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour
(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
alachuacounty.us
11-9-22 3:15 p.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Update – Waste Collection
All Alachua County and City of Gainesville waste collections regularly scheduled for Thursday will now be picked up on Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Rural Collection Centers will be closed on Friday due to the Veteran’s Day holiday...
