KRQE News 13
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
KRQE News 13
Artisan Market is back in Albuquerque and bigger than ever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Holiday Market is making its comeback Thanksgiving weekend. The New Mexico Artisan Market is a three-day shopping experience in Albuquerque that honors our state’s tradition of the community marketplace, by putting on an event that brings together artisans and art lovers. This...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Albuquerque, NM
Downtown Albuquerque is the business hub of the city of Albuquerque in Bernalillo County. It’s where most of the city’s skyscrapers are, such as the Albuquerque Plaza and the Compass Bank Building. It’s also the center of public transport served by the ABQ RIDE, the state’s largest public...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Albuquerque
When choosing an Airbnbs in Albuquerque, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a wide range of accommodation options. From modern studios and private residences to retro-styled shipping containers, Albuquerque has something to offer every traveler. The city’s countless outdoor activities are within a short drive, so you’re sure to...
Albuquerque veterans treated to free breakfast in honor of Veterans Day
"It's just a small token of appreciation for the veterans in the district, and throughout the city," said ABQ City Councilor Klarissa Peña. She continued, "We do this every year just to honor the men and women that have served in the military."
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crews were extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Constitution Thursday morning. Officials say when crews responded around 6 a.m. they found smoke coming form the boarded up home. AFR says no one was inside the building when they arrived. Officials say they believe squatters are […]
Vandals break into Albuquerque church leaving thousands of dollars in damages
Despite the destruction, the Church’s Pastor said he is thankful no one was hurt.
Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business
Surveillance video was captured of the suspect.
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Enchantment Festival closes out big event season in New Mexico
The Enchantment Beer, Wine, and Spirits Festival is billed as the biggest event of its kind in New Mexico history. It certainly has one of the largest local craft lineups we have seen in a long time, but we will have to see how a mid-November event plays out with the beer/wine/spirits crowd.
tablemagazine.com
Thanksgiving Dinner in Santa Fe
There's something very special about making dinner reservations. The ritual and joy of eating food prepared for you pale to the anticipation and satisfaction of knowing that there is a time and place reserved, just for you, to enjoy one of life's simplest pleasures. Dining out for Thanksgiving may not be on your radar, but considering that this may be the first time you've gathered with friends and loved ones to break bread since the pandemic, it might be the best idea you make this holiday season. Leave the cooking to the pros this year; we have a list that may inspire your plans.
newsfromthestates.com
City Council takes another swipe at ending the Zero Fares Bus Program citing unreliable data
The Albuquerque City Council continued its efforts to end the hop-on-and-go Zero Fares program, citing safety concerns despite city data showing that the buses have become more accessible and safer since the program was implemented last January. Councilors Dan Lewis and Klarissa Peña’s substitute bill replaces an earlier version, and...
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
KRQE News 13
Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque
Government Technology
Santa Fe Council Adopts Multimodal Transportation Plan
(TNS) — Despite Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's objections that a new Multimodal Transition Plan does not go far enough to ensure the city's commitment to developing a less car-centric and more environmentally friendly transportation system, the City Council voted Wednesday to adopt the guiding document. Councilor Signe Lindell...
KOAT 7
APD not issuing citations for illegally camping inside a city park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque closed Coronado Park-- in part-- because it was overrun with homeless camps. In doing so, city leaders said there was nothing they could have done to prevent it from getting out of control. But Target 7 has learned there was one thing...
Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
APD Citing Drivers For Warming Up Their Cars
The Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers not to leave their cars unattended while warming up
rrobserver.com
AG seeks missing Indigenous person last seen in RR
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing indigenous 53-year-old Harris Y. Begay, who was last heard from on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Begay was driving a 2018 Grey Chevrolet Malibu with NM License Plate: ATRS47, according to the...
