ysnlive.com
CANFIELD TAKES DOWN URSULINE TO GET A REMATCH WITH CHARDON
NILES, OH- Canfield and Ursuline met for the first time since 1984 at Bo Rein Memorial Stadium for the regional semifinal in division three, region nine. Canfield got the early lead in the ballgame and took that lead the rest of the way to advance to the regional final for the second time in the last three years.
RANGE IS FOR REAL; RAIDERS WASH AWAY MOONEY
GIRARD, OH- On the soggiest Friday night since July, two historically winning programs went toe-to-toe for the first time in their varsity football history. Some said it would never happen, others claim it was destiny this season – either way, we were served reality on Friday night in Arrowhead Stadium in Girard, and it was the Raiders that came away victorious 34-6 when the final snap was taken.
COLUMBIANA BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TODD JOHNSON
COLUMBIANA OH- It is the time all basketball fans have waited for. The start of the season is just about here. We continue our basketball previews with a trip to Columbiana to check in on their boys program. The Clippers play in a very competitive EOAC. Lots of teams have hopes of ending the year at the top. The Clippers hope to be in the mix as well, like they have so many times in the past. Last year they finished 10-4 in the conference, and 11-12 overall. With plenty of games that they feel they could have won, Columbiana has high hopes. This season the Clippers open their campaign on November 25 on the road at Mineral Ridge.
URSULINE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 12) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It wasn’t pretty, but a second half onslaught helped catapult Ursuline into the Division 3 Region 9 semifinals. The Irish fell behind Tallmadge 14-0 early in the second quarter, but 38 unanswered points by Ursuline was more than enough for the Irish to pull away from the Blue Devils. Ursuline will face off with another valley power this week, the Canfield Cardinals. Canfield and their star quarterback Broc Lowry defeated Aurora 42-14 a week ago in a dominating performance.
MOONEY GOLFERS LAND POSTSEASON HONORS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Cardinal Mooney Golf Team just closed an exciting season in 2022, and now the loot is rolling in for their success. Rocco Turner was named First Team All-Ohio and recognized as State Champion for his efforts. Alex Eckstein, and Dante Turner were named 1st Team All-NEO. Tim...
A.O.B. IS A-OK!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It doesn’t take very long to look at Cardinal Mooney film and see that junior QB, Ashton O’Brien is the straw that stirs the drink on offense. With his creativity to make big-time throws and race past defenders- AOB is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Mahoning Valley. Not to mention, his smarts and general football IQ are off the charts.
