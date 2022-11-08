Read full article on original website
Roll Tide vs. War Eagle Book Drive
TUSCALOOSA – The District Attorney’s offices in Tuscaloosa and Auburn have partnered once again for the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive. This friendly competition is part of the Reach Out and Read Alabama program, which sheds light on the importance of literacy and vocabulary and prescribes books to families with children 6 months old to 5 years old.
District 1 leaders holds town hall meeting
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa District One representatives called a town hall meeting to discuss upcoming projects and school related issues within the area. District One City Councilman Dr. Matthew Wilson said this meeting was all about bringing everyone together and creating a sense of awareness. “With the many things that’s...
Alabama debating curriculum requirement changes
Changes may be coming to the curriculum at the capstone. This change was discussed at Friday’s University of Alabama System Board of Trustees meeting. The general education reform proposal is currently being voted on by the 1,600 full-time faculty members at the university. The proposal includes a major reduction...
UA research center helping fight Alabama’s opioid crisis
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama was recently chosen to help lead the fight against opioid addiction through the Southeast Regional Drug Data Center and Institute of Data and Analytics. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance is providing $3.5 million in funding for researchers to compile and analyze data from Alabama, as well as seven other nearby states.
Lake View residents celebrating after sewer amendment passes
The city of Lake View wanted accountability for their frequently rising sewer bills. And on Tuesday, they got it. In a statewide vote Tuesday, residents overwhelmingly passed an amendment to place the city’s privately owned Tannehill Sewer System under the oversight of the Alabama Public Service Commission. Randy Price...
Pickens County has new mayor, new state representative after Tuesday election
It was a full ballot for voters in Pickens County Tuesday. Voters in Pickens County and in Northport chose a new representative for House District 61. Republican Rob Bolton won this race over Libertarian Damon Pruet. Bolton said he’s excited to represent his district in Montgomery. “The first thing...
