Phys.org
NASA: Moon rocket endured hurricane, set for 1st test flight
NASA's moon rocket needs only minor repairs after enduring a hurricane at the pad and is on track for its first test flight next week, a top official said Friday. "Right now, there's nothing preventing us" from attempting a launch on Wednesday, said NASA's Jim Free, an associate administrator. The...
Phys.org
Earth-sun distance dramatically alters seasons in the equatorial Pacific in a 22,000-year cycle
Weather and climate modelers understand pretty well how seasonal winds and ocean currents affect El Niño patterns in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, impacting weather across the United States and sometimes worldwide. But new computer simulations show that one driver of annual weather cycles in that region—in particular, a...
Phys.org
Magma floods erupt from deeper sources than earlier believed
An international group of geologists has demonstrated with computer simulation that huge magma eruptions can initiate deeper below the Earth's surface than previously believed. Such flood basalt eruptions have caused many global climate changes and great mass extinction events in the past. Large magma eruptions have produced great floods of...
Phys.org
New instrument passes significant testing milestone to capture light from many stars at once
The international collaboration developing the Prime Focus Spectrograph (PFS) has marked a significant testing milestone by successfully taking spectra of targeted stars. The PFS will be mounted on the 8.2m Subaru Telescope at the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii. When completed, the instrument will use about 2,400 optical fibers to take simultaneous exposures of a large number of celestial objects in the night sky, such as stars and galaxies, and split their light into their various wavelengths. The resulting data set is called a "spectrum," which tells researchers various details of a celestial object including its motion, physical parameters, and age.
Phys.org
An early universe analog built in a lab in Germany
A team of researchers at Universität Heidelberg has built an early universe analog in their laboratory using chilled potassium atoms. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their simulator and how it might be used. Silke Weinfurtner, with the University of Nottingham, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in Germany.
Phys.org
The study of evolution is fracturing, and that may be a good thing
How will life on Earth and the ecosystems that support it adapt to climate change? Which species will go extinct—or evolve into something new? How will microbes develop further resistance to antibiotics?. These kinds of questions, which are of fundamental importance to our way of life, are all a...
Phys.org
Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes
Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
Phys.org
Footprints indicate human presence in Spain in Middle Pleistocene, 200,000 years earlier than previously thought
Researcher and GRS Radioisotopes technician Jorge Rivera, from the University of Seville, has participated in an incredible discovery that is unique in Europe. After applying an optically-stimulated luminescence technique at the Center for Research, Technology and Innovation laboratories at the University of Seville (CITIUS) and at CENIEH to hominin footprints found at Matalascañas in 2020, Rivera helped to determine that the footprints are in fact 200,000 years older than previously suspected.
Phys.org
Researchers learn to engineer growth of crystalline materials consisting of nanometer-size gold clusters
First insights into engineering crystal growth by atomically precise metal nanoclusters have been achieved in a study performed by researchers in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Finland. The work was published in Nature Chemistry. Ordinary solid matter consists of atoms organized in a crystal lattice. The chemical character of the atoms...
Phys.org
Hurricane causes only minor damage to Artemis rocket
After initial visual inspections, NASA said on Thursday that its new mega moon rocket apparently suffered no major damage after Hurricane Nicole hit Florida. But employees must conduct further checks on site as soon as possible to confirm the initial assessment, said Jim Free, associate administrator at the US space agency.
Phys.org
Psychologists reveal the secrets behind song popularity
Psychologists have revealed some of the secrets of scoring a chart-topping, hit song. JCU psychology lecturer Dr. Amanda Krause was a co-author of the new paper. She said several studies show that a concept or object is more popular when it's easier to process. "We know for instance that instructions...
Phys.org
What is a flash drought? An Earth scientist explains
Many people are familiar with flash floods—torrents that develop quickly after heavy rainfall. But there's also such a thing as a flash drought, and these sudden, extreme dry spells are becoming a big concern for farmers and water utilities. Flash droughts start and intensify quickly, over periods of weeks...
Phys.org
Cosmic radiation detection takes front seat during NASA's Artemis I space mission
Although bad weather and technical issues forced NASA to postpone its August and September launch attempts for Artemis I—an uncrewed space mission that will voyage around the moon and back—the space agency is looking towards a launch window in the second half of November 2022, possibly November 16. The highly anticipated space flight will be the first to test the new Orion spacecraft along with its rocket and ground systems.
Phys.org
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. "Of course, the emotions come back, right?"...
Phys.org
Creating surface plasmon polariton amplification using free-electron pumping to build a new kind of laser
A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences working with a colleague from ShanghaiTech University and another from Zhangjiang Laboratory, has developed a new way to make a laser with light in a wide range of wavelengths. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes...
Phys.org
Inonotus obliquus conks growing on Alnus incana have remarkable anticancer properties
A study led by researchers of the Estonian University of Life Sciences demonstrated that Inonotus obliquus, a fungal growth parasitizing the Alnus species, has comparable properties to the fungus growing on Betula species. Inonotus obliquus is the fungus known to parasitize on Betula. Inonotus obliquus grows in the Northern Hemisphere...
Phys.org
Why are there so many species? Chaos is an important factor for biodiversity
Scientists at the University of Cologne and the University of Osnabrück have demonstrated for the first time, in biological systems with a single species, that chaos-like unpredictable dynamics can arise under completely constant external conditions. Such dynamics, for example fluctuations in population density, occur even without interactions with the environment or other species.
Phys.org
Nanocrystals store light energy and drive chemical reactions
Chemistry is increasingly making use of the trick plants can do with photosynthesis: driving chemical reactions that run poorly or do not occur spontaneously at all with light energy. This requires suitable photocatalysts that capture light energy and make it available for the reaction. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Chinese research team has now introduced layered core/shell quantum dots that efficiently drive challenging organic transformations. Their low toxicity is a particular advantage.
Phys.org
New theory of electron spin to aid quantum devices
Electrons—those little subatomic particles that help make up the atoms in our bodies and the electricity flowing through your phone or computer right now—have some properties like mass and charge that will be familiar to anyone who has taken a high school physics class. But electrons also have a more abstract property known as spin, which describes how they interact with magnetic fields.
Phys.org
Centimeter-scale multicolor printing with a pixelated optical cavity
Structural colors result from interactions between light and nanostructures. Engineering structural colors is a promising, rapidly emerging research field. Compared with conventional painting technology using chemical dyes, structural color has a broader range of technological applications for color management. Thanks in part to its excellent durability, structural color offers an environmentally friendly route for color printing.
