Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
Here’s Why TG Therapeutics Shares (NASDAQ: TGTX) Surged Over 60%
Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained over 60% in today’s session. This can be attributed to discussions between the company and the FDA about labeling for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab. Although ublituximab has not been approved yet, this is likely a good sign that approval chances are...
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Antero (NYSE:AR) Stock: Here’s How Much $1K Has Become in 2022
Antero stock has more than doubled in 2022. The company remains well-positioned to deliver solid returns. The oil and natural gas price witnessed a stellar recovery post-pandemic, lifting shares of the companies operating in this space. Take Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock, for instance. AR stock is up over 115% year-to-date, reflecting higher price realizations and strong demand. So if you had invested $1K in Antero stock at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth $2.15K (more than double).
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
Here’s Why Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks are Rallying
Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) surged over 23% so far in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to California regulators releasing a new proposal to reform its rooftop solar subsidy. The new proposal is meant to optimize grid use and help California meet its climate goals and increase...
Inflation at 7.7%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
Sometimes, a single new data point can break up the most complacent of outlooks. After 10 months of markets trending down, inflation rising, and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it was only natural to assume that the rest of the year held more of the same. And then October’s inflation print broke that mold.
Give Your Income a Boost; Try This Monthly Dividend Stock
Investors can rely on monthly-paying dividend stocks for steady income. This REIT has a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Investors seeking steady income regardless of where the market moves could consider investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE:O), operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is one company that investors can easily rely upon to boost their monthly income.
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
A historically bad year for Wall Street is a gift for long-term investors with cash at the ready.
Here’s Why NICE Stock (NASDAQ:NICE) Soared 20% Yesterday
NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) shares jumped over 20% yesterday following upbeat Q3 earnings. The company also raised its FY-2022 EPS guidance ahead of analysts’ expectations. Based in Israel, NICE Ltd. provides cloud and on-premises software solutions and services. A Snapshot of NICE’s Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $1.92 per...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
Nvidia price target lowered to $225 from $250 at Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer lowered the firm’s price target on Nvidia to $225 from $250 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Schafer sees a soft setup for Q3-Q4 as enterprise spending weakens, gaming inventory digests and U.S.-China restrictions weigh on shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
Piper Sandler a buyer of Nvidia into earnings next week
Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar is a buyer of Nvidia into next week’s earnings as he believes the January quarter guidance will see a resumption of growth for the data center business. In addition, the vast majority of GPU inventory excesses in the gaming business will cleared by the October quarter, with potentially some inventory left in the channel for the January quarter, Kumar tells investors in a research note. He thinks Nvidia’s growth rates will slow down given the recessionary headwinds but still expects fiscal 2024 to grow in the 20% range. Kumar keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $200 price target.
UBS downgrades Altria to Sell on consumer trade down risk
UBS analyst Andrei Condrea downgraded Altria Group to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $38, down from $43. The analyst believes the market is pricing in too favorable an outlook for the company as consumers trade down to cheaper products. His estimates are 4% below consensus for the next five years as he expects pressure on smokeless from downtrading and nicotine pouches, alongside Altria’s lack of any material next-generation offering.
APPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
The easing of inflation gave a significant boost to the shares of big tech companies. Let’s see what the TipRanks datasets indicate about them. Beaten-down tech stocks got a much-needed breather on November 10. The U.S. inflation rate continued to ease after peaking in June (it increased by 7.7% in October compared to a growth of 9.1% in June). This pushed tech stocks higher. This was also the smallest 12-month increase since January 2022.
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges. YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products. A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily...
Altria Group downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
UBS analyst Nik Oliver downgraded Altria Group to Sell from Neutral with a $38 price target.
