Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar is a buyer of Nvidia into next week’s earnings as he believes the January quarter guidance will see a resumption of growth for the data center business. In addition, the vast majority of GPU inventory excesses in the gaming business will cleared by the October quarter, with potentially some inventory left in the channel for the January quarter, Kumar tells investors in a research note. He thinks Nvidia’s growth rates will slow down given the recessionary headwinds but still expects fiscal 2024 to grow in the 20% range. Kumar keeps an Overweight rating on the shares with a $200 price target.

2 DAYS AGO