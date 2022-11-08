Read full article on original website
Biggest Takeaways from GM Meetings to Kick Off 2022-23 MLB Free Agency
The annual GM meetings recently wrapped up, and while they don't generally bring the flurry of activity we've come to expect at December's winter meetings, they do provide the baseball world with a wave of rumors and transaction activity. The deadline has passed for teams to extend qualifying offers to...
MLB Rumors: Cubs 'Among Most Active Teams,' Spoke with Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, More
The Chicago Cubs have been "among [the] most active teams in the shortstop market" in free agency, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Saturday, noting they have spoken with agents for Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. The Cubs have struggled in each of the past two...
James Click Rejects Astros Contract Offer, Won't Return as GM After 2022 World Series
The contentious relationship between Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and general manager James Click has come to an end less than one week after Houston's World Series victory. The Astros and Click parted ways Friday after he rejected the team's one-year contract offer. Crane issued a statement about Click in...
Ranking Brewers SP Corbin Burnes' Top 10 Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Brewers don't have to trade Corbin Burnes this winter, but the notion that they might has us speculating about where he might end up. It was Burnes himself who got the ball rolling on this notion. As the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner expressed disappointment with the lack of extension talks between him and the Brewers in September, he also made eyebrow-raising remarks about how "anything can happen" and that everyone "might see it this offseason."
Buying or Selling Early MLB Trade Rumors Circulating Around GM Meetings
The annual MLB general manager meetings were held last week in Las Vegas, and the event is traditionally the rumor-filled calm before the storm. (It's also not to be confused with the winter meetings, which will take place in San Diego from Dec. 4-7 and is when a ton of wheeling and dealing goes down.)
