Bleacher Report

Biggest Takeaways from GM Meetings to Kick Off 2022-23 MLB Free Agency

The annual GM meetings recently wrapped up, and while they don't generally bring the flurry of activity we've come to expect at December's winter meetings, they do provide the baseball world with a wave of rumors and transaction activity. The deadline has passed for teams to extend qualifying offers to...
Ranking Brewers SP Corbin Burnes' Top 10 Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Brewers don't have to trade Corbin Burnes this winter, but the notion that they might has us speculating about where he might end up. It was Burnes himself who got the ball rolling on this notion. As the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner expressed disappointment with the lack of extension talks between him and the Brewers in September, he also made eyebrow-raising remarks about how "anything can happen" and that everyone "might see it this offseason."
Buying or Selling Early MLB Trade Rumors Circulating Around GM Meetings

The annual MLB general manager meetings were held last week in Las Vegas, and the event is traditionally the rumor-filled calm before the storm. (It's also not to be confused with the winter meetings, which will take place in San Diego from Dec. 4-7 and is when a ton of wheeling and dealing goes down.)

