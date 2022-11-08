Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
mypaperonline.com
Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career
Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
Derek Simpson making early impact at Rutgers
Rutgers is off to a fast 2-0 start as it dominated the first two games against Columbia and Sacred Heart. There are familiar faces in the starting lineup, although one of the first players off the bench is new to the college game. True freshman guard Derek Simpson has received a quick acclimation, averaging 24.5 minutes over the first two games.
Yardbarker
Seton Hall, Shaheen Holloway host Saint Peter’s
Shaheen Holloway and Saint Peter's are inextricably linked in college basketball history. Now the coach of Seton Hall, Holloway will face his former program Saturday when the Pirates host the Peacocks at Newark, N.J. Holloway moved to Seton Hall, his alma mater, at the end of March after guiding Saint...
Rutgers can’t overcome penalties, clock mismanagement in loss to Michigan State | Politi’s 5 observations
Imagine if the miracle touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt on fourth and 29 had put Rutgers in the lead, not to cut Michigan State’s lead to six points. Imagine Rutgers ran off the field with a crucial fifth victory, instead of another Big Ten defeat. The Scarlet Knights...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers to be without star senior guard vs. Sacred Heart, per report
Rutgers basketball is to be without star guard Caleb McConnell Thursday night against Sacred heart as the Scarlet Knights look to improve to 2-0 on the young season. McConnell, last season’s B1G Defensive Player of the Year, did not play in Rutgers’ season-opening win against Columbia with a knee injury.
theobserver.com
Kearny pauses for Veterans Day remembrance; Machado is town’s Veteran of the Year
The Town of Kearny paused today at 11 a.m. to honor its veterans in a moving ceremony that included a Doughboy reenactment, the firing of a canon and speeches. On hand, too, was Kearny’s honored Veteran of the Year, Michael Machado, his wife, Alyssa, and his in-laws Jerry and Denise Ficeto. Here are some images from the day’s event. Look for photos in the Nov. 16 edition of The Observer.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy reviews Little Falls, New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and self appointed pizza aficionado, has been touring the Garden State to get a taste of how we do our pizza. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy stops by local pizzerias to review their slices for his Youtube channel “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
theobserver.com
Fallen officers remembered at Archdiocesan Blue Mass
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th Annual Blue Mass Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, presided over...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
insidernj.com
Assemblyman Rooney Retiring
Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney (R-40) has announced that he will be retiring from the New Jersey General Assembly at the end of the current legislative term. “This has been something I have been weighing for the past six months, as our family has grown and my business interests have diversified,” said Assemblyman Rooney. “I have spent the last 27+ years of my life in public service. As my time and attention are pulled in different directions, I have come to the decision to finish my legislative term and then turn my focus to those new opportunities. I pledge to my constituents in Bergen, Essex, Morris, and Passaic Counties that I will complete this term with the same commitment I always have given to providing accessible constituent services and voting based on fiscally conservative principles over the next fourteen months.”
Elmwood Park, NJ detective saves girl from jumping off a bridge
A distressed teenage girl found herself on the edge of the Broadway Bridge between Elmwood Park and Paterson. She was on the wrong side of the 8-foot fence, which is designed to prevent people from climbing over. Thankfully someone alerted law enforcement to the situation and Elmwood Park Police Detective...
roi-nj.com
Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment
Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
N.J election results 2022: Bergen County
Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip
For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey
A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
