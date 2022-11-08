ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mypaperonline.com

Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career

Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
247Sports

Derek Simpson making early impact at Rutgers

Rutgers is off to a fast 2-0 start as it dominated the first two games against Columbia and Sacred Heart. There are familiar faces in the starting lineup, although one of the first players off the bench is new to the college game. True freshman guard Derek Simpson has received a quick acclimation, averaging 24.5 minutes over the first two games.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Yardbarker

Seton Hall, Shaheen Holloway host Saint Peter’s

Shaheen Holloway and Saint Peter's are inextricably linked in college basketball history. Now the coach of Seton Hall, Holloway will face his former program Saturday when the Pirates host the Peacocks at Newark, N.J. Holloway moved to Seton Hall, his alma mater, at the end of March after guiding Saint...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers to be without star senior guard vs. Sacred Heart, per report

Rutgers basketball is to be without star guard Caleb McConnell Thursday night against Sacred heart as the Scarlet Knights look to improve to 2-0 on the young season. McConnell, last season’s B1G Defensive Player of the Year, did not play in Rutgers’ season-opening win against Columbia with a knee injury.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny pauses for Veterans Day remembrance; Machado is town’s Veteran of the Year

The Town of Kearny paused today at 11 a.m. to honor its veterans in a moving ceremony that included a Doughboy reenactment, the firing of a canon and speeches. On hand, too, was Kearny’s honored Veteran of the Year, Michael Machado, his wife, Alyssa, and his in-laws Jerry and Denise Ficeto. Here are some images from the day’s event. Look for photos in the Nov. 16 edition of The Observer.
KEARNY, NJ
theobserver.com

Fallen officers remembered at Archdiocesan Blue Mass

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th Annual Blue Mass Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, presided over...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
insidernj.com

Assemblyman Rooney Retiring

Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney (R-40) has announced that he will be retiring from the New Jersey General Assembly at the end of the current legislative term. “This has been something I have been weighing for the past six months, as our family has grown and my business interests have diversified,” said Assemblyman Rooney. “I have spent the last 27+ years of my life in public service. As my time and attention are pulled in different directions, I have come to the decision to finish my legislative term and then turn my focus to those new opportunities. I pledge to my constituents in Bergen, Essex, Morris, and Passaic Counties that I will complete this term with the same commitment I always have given to providing accessible constituent services and voting based on fiscally conservative principles over the next fourteen months.”
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment

Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J election results 2022: Bergen County

Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip

For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
Shore News Network

American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey

A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

