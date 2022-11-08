Happenings: Events, activities and community announcements

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Poinsettia sale

Poinsettias will be available in the Greene Central Agriculture Shop beginning the week after the Thanksgiving holidays. They will be available with red, white, pink or variegated bracts, in 6½-inch pots with florist foil and hand-tied bows for $8.50. Also available will be smaller and larger size poinsettias. Churches or other organizations wishing to reserve large quantities should call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us by mid-November to assure availability.

Flu Shots

The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (indicated for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule an appointment.

Veterans Day

The Town of Ayden will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park, 287-313 Third St. In case of inclement weather, event will be held in the Doug Mitchell Auditorium inside the Ayden Arts & Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St.

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Inc., 2543 Church St., and the Ruritan Club of Winterville will present a Veterans Day ceremony at the Winterville Museum at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The event will include a bell ringing promptly at 11 a.m. Flags from all branches of military service will be on display at the museum. For more information, please contact 1st Sgt. John Relford (retired) at 252-413-8705 or e-mail at jcrelford39@gmail.com.

Snow Hill will hold its Veterans Day event from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Snow Hill Fire Department, 201 Carolina Drive.

Air Force Band

The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform “A Salute to Veterans” concert from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The concert is free and open to the public but tickets must be reserved online. Visit music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Heritage-of-America-Band/ and click upcoming events.

African American Music

Michael Friend and the Soul in Motion Players will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. The show is the November installment of the monthly African American Music Series hosted by Emerge Gallery & Art Center-Pitt County Arts Council. The monthly concert celebrates the heritage of African American musicians with ties to eastern North Carolina with artistic director Carroll V. Dashiell Jr., a house band and a special guest artist. The concert is free and open to the public.

Christmas baby

The Grifton Chirstmas Parade Committee is holding a Santa Baby Photo Contest in conjunction with the parade on Dec. 3. To enter the Santa Baby Photo Contest, complete an entry form and bring the form, a $5 entry fee, and a 5 by 7 photo to Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St. by Nov. 12. Photos will be on display at the library Nov. 15-30 for voting. Each vote is $1. The photo with the most votes wins a cash award that will be announced at the parade. Visit the library or contact Mewborn at 252-524-0345 for an entry form and information.

Church anniversary

Canaan United American Freewill Baptist Church will celebrate its 30th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Haddock’s United American Free Will Baptist Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. Pastor Mary Worsley of Emmanuel Community Unison Baptist Church will speak. For more information, call 252-355-6026.

Post 151 meeting

Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is on Nov. 14.

Sierra Club

The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will focus on methane capture and biogas generation at industrial swine farms when it meets at 7 p.m. on Day, Nov. 14 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 131 Oakmont Drive. Jillian Howell, Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and advocacy program manager for Sound Rivers, will present “Directed Biogas and Swine CAFOs: A False Solution for the Environment, Communities and Climate.” She will provide background on biogas and methane capture, its expansion and a recent environmental disaster at a biogas facility in the Neuse River basin. Those who cannot attend in person can watch and listen via Zoom. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for details.

NAMI support group

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County will hold its bimonthly family support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Room 208 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, Winterville. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Participants will find support and information, a safe place to share their stories, and an opportunity to learn from the experiences of other family members. For more information, email letchworth4justice@gmail.com or call 252-347-6365.

Nickels for Know-How

A referendum on 15-cent assessment to fund research and N.C. Cooperative Extension projects is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The “Nickels for Know-How” referendum allows users and producers of feed or fertilizer to decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is 15 cents per hundred pounds of feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina. Polling places are at the Pitt County Extension Office, 403 Government Circle, Greenville, and the Greene County Cooperative Extension Office, 466 U.S. 13 South, Snow Hill. Call 747-5831 in Snow Hill and 902-1704 in Greenville for more information.

Community dinner

Mount Shiloh Church, 230 Boyd St., Winterville, is having a community dinner giveaway 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The church also will distribute food bags, clothes and other items.

Zion Chapel

Zion Chapel United African Free Will Baptist Church, 377 Planters St., Ayden, will celebrate the 34th anniversary of Bishop C.R. Parker on Sunday, Nov. 20. Services start with 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. morning worship services. Fellowship dinner will follow the morning service. The public is welcome. Special guest is Pastor Angela Harper and the MMCC-Greenville Church family.

God’s Closet

Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, will be conducting a clothes giveaway for infants to teens from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. All are welcome.

Tree Lighting, Taste of Farmville

Farmville’s Christmas tree Lighting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Walter B. Jones Town Common and will feature Christmas music, food, activities for the children and a visit from Santa Claus. The Taste of Farmville event will follow from 6:30 to 9 p.m. downtown. Enjoy extended shopping hours, refreshments and music from local merchants.

Visit thestandardenc.com for more Happenings.

Grifton Christmas Parade

The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will include food and craft vendors before the parade by the town common beginning at 1 p.m. Anyone who would like to be a sponsor or volunteer to help with the parade or participate is asked to contact Patricia Riggs at 252-814-3747 or Shirley Mewborn at 252-524-0345 or at Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., or email fairwaydrive2022@yahoo.com. Tickets for a 50/50 parade raffle also are available at the library and from any parade committee member. The drawing will be held at the end of the parade and the winner will be announced at that time. Participants do not have to be present to win.

{p class=”p1”}Golf cart brigade

{p class=”p1”}The Grifton Christmas Parade Committee organizing a golf cart brigade in conjunction with the parade on Dec. 3. Complete an application to participate in the parade and write “Golf Cart Brigade” at the top. The committee will give a prize to the best-decorated golf cart. If you have a decorated golf cart, you do not need a town permit to drive it on the day of the parade. o contact Patricia Riggs at 252-814-3747 or Shirley Mewborn at 252-524-0345 or at Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., or email fairwaydrive2022@yahoo.com.

Quilt raffle

The Greene County Senior Center is holding its Purple Garden Quilt Raffle to benefit Lenoir/Greene United Way! Tickets are five for $20 or $5 Each. Contact the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, or call 252-747-5436. The full-size quilt is machine and hand-quilted and made with all-natural cotton and is on display at the senior center. The drawing will be held during the Senior Center Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The United Way funds the Senior Center Ensure Program, Senior Games expenses, educational classes and more.

Wreath-making

A wreath-making workshop using natural greenery from the Pitt County Arboretum will be led by the Pitt County Master Gardners at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Ag Center, 403 Government Circle. A $10 supply fee is payable in advance. Call 252-902-1709 to sign up and arrange payment. Class size is limited.

Farmville Christmas Parade

The town’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Parade applications can be found at farmvillenc.gov.

Winterville Museum

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.

Ayden Museum

The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., is open from 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The museum will continue to open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Times can also be scheduled by appointment by calling 252-746-4209. As always, there is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed.

Grifton Museum

The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.

Nature Saturdays

{div class=”MsgBody MsgBody-text”}The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.{/div}

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays. $4 per class.Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.

{li class=”p1”}iPhone Class, 10-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Self Stretch Class by Bodies in Balance 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Cost is $4. {/li}{li class=”p1”}Community shred day 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 18. Three bag/box minimum. Suggested donation $5.{/li}{li class=”p1”}Respite Resources for the Family Caregiver, 3-4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21.{/li}