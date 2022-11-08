Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Mattressville and Bruner Auto Group Sponsor Great Turkey Giveaway
The Great Turkey Giveaway, presented by Mattressville and Bruner Auto Family, will take place Saturday, November 19, at 9:00 am at Bruner Auto Group, next to Mattressville, in Early. Limit 1 turkey per family, while supplies last.
koxe.com
Brown County Museum of History Host Veterans Day Event
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosted a Veterans Day program at the Brown County Museum of History. The event was covered in posters commemorating those who served in the American military from the Brownwood area. The focus was on the importance of remembering our veterans, the sacrifices they made, and their achievements thereafter.
koxe.com
Brigadier General Dr. Dan Locker, the Late Lt. Colonel Bob Turner Honored
Two Central Texas military veterans were honored today in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and the local American Legion Post 196. Brigadier General Dr. Dan L. Locker of Brownwood, and the late Lt. Colonel Robert R. (Bob) Turner of Voss were the honorees. The event, which is usually held in the Veterans Memorial Park, was moved inside to the VFW Hall, because of inclement weather.
koxe.com
Weekly COVID Report for Brown County
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 0 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 11 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
koxe.com
Billy Hale, 95, of Goldthwaite
Billy Hale, 95 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in. Visitation is Friday, November 11, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 12, at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite...
koxe.com
FREEZE WARNING Issued for Brown and Area Counties
The first widespread freeze of the Fall season is expected Friday night. The temperature is forecast to hover around 31-32 degrees in Brown and neighboring counties but may drop into the upper 20’s in valleys and low lying areas. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued from 3:00 am until...
koxe.com
Jackie E. Hammonds, 84, of Coleman
Jackie E. Hammonds, age 84, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. A private interment will be in the Coleman City Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. He was...
koxe.com
Bevra A. Williams, 64, of Early
Bevra A. Williams, age 64, of Early, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from a vicious bout with cancer. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Greenleaf Cemetery (2615 US-377, Brownwood, Texas 76801), officiated by Bill Slaymaker. Bevra was born on July...
koxe.com
EHS Musical, Moana Jr., Performance This Weekend
Early High School’s Musical, Moana Jr. will be performed this weekend. The show is in Mims Auditorium at Howard Payne University. There are only two performances. One is this Saturday, November 12th at 7:00 pm. The other is this Sunday, November 13th at 2:30 pm. Admission is by donation.
koxe.com
Lions Claim Bi-District Championship in Runaway
ODESSA – It was no contest. From start to finish, the Brownwood Lions were unstoppable on Thursday night as they defeated El Paso Irvin 63-0 to win another gold ball and the Bi-District Championship at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. It’s the first Bi-District title for Brownwood since the 2019 season. Watch for complete stats and story later. Brownwood will play the winner of the Canyon and Burkburnett game which is Friday night.
koxe.com
Tickets on Sale Now for Sipping Under the Stars
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 4th annual Sipping Under the. Stars on December 3, 2022 from 6 pm -9 pm. Presented by Visit Brownwood, VIP tasting tickets for the event are $30 per person, and include 10 tasting tickets, a commemorative wine glass, wine tote bag, map of participating merchants, and exclusive offers from our downtown merchants.
koxe.com
Carolyn Schwartz, 72, of Goldthwaite
Carolyn Schwartz, 72 of Goldthwaite, passed away Monday. Visitation is Friday, November 11, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home, Goldthwaite. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 12, at 11:00 am in the Stacy-Wilkins Chapel. Interment will be at Zion Cemetery in Priddy.
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Comanche, Coleman Win Playoff Games
Several Bi-District Football Playoff Games were played on Thursday night while others will be played Friday night. Below are the Thursday night results. Wall 2, Tornillo 0 (forfeit) Tolar 61, Whitewright 0. Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8. Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13. Riesel 28, Cayuga 7. Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27.
koxe.com
Playoff Run Begins Tonight for Area Teams
Brownwood, Early, May, Comanche, Coleman and Cross Plains begin their playoff run tonight (Thursday) in the Bi-District Round of the State Playoffs. The Brownwood Lions will play El Paso Irvin at 7 pm at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, a game you can listen to on KOXE 101.3, KOXE.com or the KOXE App.
koxe.com
Richland Springs Defeats Zephyr
Friday night in Goldthwaite, the Zephyr Bulldogs fell to the Richland Springs Coyotes 61-16 in the Bi-District Round of the Six-Man Playoffs. Zephyr (9-2), the champion of District 15, saw its nine-game win streak halted as District 15 runner-up Richland Springs (8-1) – which did not claim a league title for the first time in 20 years – jumped out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter which grew to 46-16 by halftime. Zephyr’s season concluded with nine victories after winning just once the past two campaigns, including a winless 2021.
koxe.com
Bangs High School’s The Wizard of Oz Performs This Weekend
Bangs High School’s theatre performance of The Wizard of Oz is set to perform this weekend starting tonight. There is no Friday showing due to the playoff game. The performance will be held at Bangs High School Auditorium. The first performance is tonight at 7 pm. The next two...
Comments / 0