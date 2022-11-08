ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The 1975's Matty Healy Eats Raw Meat In Bizarre Onstage Stunt

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy shocked the audience at the band's Monday night (November 7th) concert in New York's Madison Square Garden after he ate raw meat during a bizarre stunt during the show.

Fan footage from the wild moment was reshared by Pop Crave and shows Healy kneeling on the ground of the stage, shirtless, and munching on what appears to be a raw slab of steak. According to TMZ , he appeared to have fully swallowed the uncooked meat.

The stunt quickly went viral on Twitter to the point that his own mother, Denise Welch , reacted to it on her own account. "There is no way I could possibly explain to my 18-year-old self that I just watched Matty Healy grope himself onstage and eat a raw steak before crawling into a television," Rolling Stone writer CT Jones tweeted after the show . Welch quote retweeted the message, adding, "I saw it too," with laughing emojis.

While the band hasn't revealed what the shocking moment meant, TMZ noted that the musicians are known for being outspoken activists. Matty has addressed issues like sexism, LGBTQ+ rights, abortion, mental health, and climate change. Some fans speculate that the stunt could have been a demonstration dealing with the environmental impact of meat production.

Last month, the 1975 released their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language . The album's opening track caught the attention of astute indie rock fans as the riff is a play on the LCD Soundsystem song "All My Friends." During an interview with NME , Healy gushed over the Sound of Silver single, calling it “the most reflective, celebratory, present, nostalgic” track and “the best song ever.”

