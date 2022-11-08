ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow

The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
Guy Caught Largest Smallmouth Ever On Lake Erie [PHOTO]

Veterans Day will be a day of FREE fishing in New York State and after seeing this fish caught on Lake Erie, it may be a busy day! Get your poles and boats ready, this one may be hard to beat!. The weather looks iffy at best for this weekend...
New York State DHSES prepares for impacts from Nicole

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have a major impact on New York State Friday and Saturday. This system will bring widespread rain and high winds across the Northeast. The main concern for CNY is flooding as we are expected to get some of the highest rainfall totals here locally.
More of a chill, lake effect to end the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – While we deal with rain showers this evening, snow is in the forecast before the end of the weekend. Another cold front swings through Central New York late Saturday night/early Sunday and delivers unseasonably chilly air to CNY and the Northeast to end the weekend.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
7 Cars Notorious For Bad Rust Problems In New York State Winters

Living in New York, you know that winters are brutal on vehicles, especially when it comes to rust. Oxidation is what causes some metals to rust, including our cars. According Auto Trader, vehicles in New York are prone to rust due to climate and one winter essential in particular,. Rust...
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Heavy rain for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another warm day, but don’t expect much sunshine. It will be cloudy for the morning and afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s. What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will make its way into Jefferson and Lewis counties by early afternoon and St. Lawrence County by late afternoon.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo NY
