Body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
Man Leaves Dangers of New York City, Opens Restaurant in Vestal
A Queens resident who loves the restaurant business moved to Binghamton and now has set up a dining establishment in Vestal. Jabber Bawa opened Caffè del Corso in the Campus Plaza a few days ago. He said it's located in space that most recently had been occupied by a salon and a Vietnamese restaurant.
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
Elmira Pizza Hut scheduled to open Tuesday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The long-awaited Pizza Hut location in Elmira has announced its grand opening coming next week. According to the Daland Corporation, the franchisee for the Elmira location, it was made official that the business will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after months of planning and coordinating. The location has been designated to […]
Binghamton Business Operator Blasts City Code Enforcement
A Binghamton business operator appeared in City Court to respond to a summons issued for an alleged code enforcement violation. Edward Hickey said the citation involved a missing downspout on a three-story mixed-use building at 95 Main Street. He said the issue has been addressed. Hickey entered a "not guilty"...
Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police. The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m. The...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Warning: Rabid Wildlife Found in City of Norwich
The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents there have been several cases of rabies identified in wildlife in the Norwich City limits recently. Health officials say any wild animal that is acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas should be considered dangerous. People are reminded to avoid...
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 24, 2022 through Oct. 30, 2022 there were 125 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 24 traffic tickets were issued. Also, in the month of October the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted the...
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
The search for missing kayaker has ended
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
IBM History Crumbles as Demo Crew Hits Historic Country Club Site
Heavy equipment began removing the abandoned buildings that were part of the iconic country club complex used by thousands of IBM Endicott employees and their families. Crews working for Gorick Construction of Binghamton started the massive demolition job at the town of Union site Tuesday morning. Broome County officials nearly...
Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
Former Binghamton Area Restaurants We Really Miss
I have lived in the Binghamton area for a total of 43 years. First for 3 years, left for 2 years, came back, and been here ever since. In that time, I have witnessed a lot of restaurants that have come and gone. The first restaurant I went to was...
Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog
On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
BC Transit introduces new identification system
Broome County (BC) Transit is updating its fare system with new technology. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Transit has modernized payment options on their buses as a part of a push for higher operational efficiency. Students have been allowed to board BC Transit buses for free for over 20 years, and while this will not change, new features are going to be applied to the buses, including updated BU ID scanners and advanced payment processors, according to Gregory Kilmer, the Broome County Commissioner.
Binghamton Man Sentenced for Louisa Street Burglary
A Binghamton man will spend seven years in New York State prison for breaking into a home on Louisa Street October 14 of last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Cory Nedley pleaded guilty to felony Burglary in the incident in which he and another person went into the home with the intent to commit a crime.
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Head Properties LLC to Joshua Gardner for $45,000. On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 9032 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jerry and Linda Gardner to Joshua Gardner for $45,000. On Oct. 27, 2022,...
